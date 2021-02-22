Garland lays out how he plans to investigate the Capitol riot

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat from Rhode Island, asked Merrick Garland if he'd be willing "to look upstream" from the Jan. 6 rioters and investigate the "funders, organizers, leaders or aiders and abetters" of the Capitol attack.

Garland said that while the investigation has begun with "the people on the ground," as attorney general he will pursue any and all leads.

Here's how Garland laid out the investigation:

"We begin with the people on the ground and we work our way up to those who are involved and further involved and we will pursue these leads wherever they take us. That is the job of a prosecution."

Answering a question from California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Garland also said he plans to get a briefing "on the progress of this investigation" and give the career prosecutors "who are working on this matter 24/7, all the resources they could possibly require to do this."

To date, more than 230 men and women have been charged in connection to the attack that left five people dead, and several others, including law enforcement officers, injured. The riot was an attempt to stop the Senate from counting the electoral votes that confirmed President Biden's win.

Watch: