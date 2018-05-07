Melania Trump unveils her platformBy Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Melania Trump got the pen
President Trump signed a proclamation declaring today "Be Best" day, in honor of the first lady's new platform.
"I think you all know who will get the pen," Trump joked before signing the document.
He passed the pen to Melania Trump when he was done:
President Trump: Americans are moved by Melania
President Trump joined first lady Melania Trump on stage to sign a proclamation, marking May 7 as "Be Best" day.
The President described the first lady's activities over that past 15 months. She visited schools, hospitals and families who are dealing with the affects of the opioid epidemic.
"Everywhere she has gone, Americans have been touched by her sincerity, moved by her grace and lifted by her love," the President said.
The President is right. First lady Melania Trump has, in recent weeks, experienced a significant surge in support, a new CNN poll reveals, including among women and Democrats.
Fifty-seven percent say they have a favorable impression of the first lady.
Melania Trump: Too often, social media is "used in negative ways"
First lady Melania Trump's platform includes initiatives to teach children to use social media in positive ways.
"Social media can be both positively and negatively effect on our children, but too often it is used in negative ways. When children learn positive online behaviors early on, social media can be used in productive ways and can effect positive change. I do believe the children should be both seen and heard. And it is our responsibility as adults to educate and remind them that when they are using their voices, whether verbally or online, they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion.
Some have noted the irony in this platform — one reporter asked press secretary Sarah Sanders about it moments before Melania Trump's announcement — given President Trump's Twitter presence.
Melania Trump wants children to be "better equipped to deal with many of the egos"
Moments before Melania Trump addressed a crowd gathered in the Rose Garden, she unveiled a video explaining her new platform as first lady.
In the video, she said children need kindness, compassion and respect.
Trump said she received many letters from children who were bullied or attacked on social media.
"I'm here with one goal, helping children and our next generation," she said. "And I believe that if we all come together, we can start to effect positive change for our children."
Melania Trump's broad agenda has three pillars: Wellbeing, social media and opioids
Melania Trump's official platform as first lady, "Be Best," includes three pillars:
- Wellbeing
- Social media use
- Addressing opioid abuse
"Together, I believe we should strive to provide kids with the tools they need to cultivate their social and emotional health," she said.
Melania Trump's platform is called "Be Best"
Any moment now, Melania Trump will unveil her official platform as first lady. The initiative is called "Be Best," and the platform promotes emotional and physical health and addresses cyberbullying on social media and the opioid crisis.
Part of Melania Trump's platform will be about cyberbullying. But what about her husband?
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders rejected the suggestion that President Donald Trump has fostered a climate where cyberbullying exists, just moments before first lady Melania Trump unveils her platform.
Cyberbullying is expected to be part of the first lady's platform and Sanders said Melania Trump "sees it as an important issue."
But even the first lady has acknowledged the skepticism he has faced for taking on this issue due to her marriage to President Trump, who has used Twitter to bully, name-call and demonize his opponents and critics.
“I am well aware that people are skeptical of me discussing this topic,” she told a group of social media executives in March. “I have been criticized for my commitment to tackling this issue, and I know that will continue. But it will not stop me for doing what I know is right."
What Melania Trump has done so far
From CNN's Kate Bennett
Variety has been the Melania Trump's approach in recent months: Her public events have touched on everything from helping children combat negativity, to dealing with the effects of opioid abuse on newborns and being nice while using social media.
- Trump has visited children's hospitals, both here and abroad
- She has also visited schools, including one in Michigan last October, where she encouraged middle schoolers to practice understanding and self-confidence.
- As recently as last month, the first lady hosted a smaller group of 12 kids at the White House for a listening session about the emotional issues they face in their lives, both at home and in school.
- In March, Trump convened a group of leaders from various tech companies, including Twitter, Facebook, Google and Snaphat, to talk about children and internet safety, including cyberbullying and positivity in social media.
Michelle Obama fought childhood obesity. Laura Bush promoted education.
The role of first lady, in terms of having a formal, branded platform, is somewhat undefined.
Most modern wives of presidents have opted to choose one standout point of interest and use their elevated status to promote or encourage behavior.
Michelle Obama unveiled "Let's Move" in February 2010. The initiative, aimed at ending childhood obesity, included new school lunch rules and encouraged kids to stay active.
And Laura Bush had "Ready to Read, Ready to Learn," a program to promote early education and literacy.