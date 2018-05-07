President Trump joined first lady Melania Trump on stage to sign a proclamation, marking May 7 as "Be Best" day.

The President described the first lady's activities over that past 15 months. She visited schools, hospitals and families who are dealing with the affects of the opioid epidemic.

"Everywhere she has gone, Americans have been touched by her sincerity, moved by her grace and lifted by her love," the President said.

"Melania, your care and compassion for our nation's children, and I have to say this, and I say to all the time, inspires us all."

The President is right. First lady Melania Trump has, in recent weeks, experienced a significant surge in support, a new CNN poll reveals, including among women and Democrats.

Fifty-seven percent say they have a favorable impression of the first lady.