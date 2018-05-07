Melania Trump: Too often, social media is "used in negative ways"

Moments before Melania Trump addressed a crowd gathered in the Rose Garden, she unveiled a video explaining her new platform as first lady.

In the video, she said children need kindness, compassion and respect.

"With those values as a solid foundation, our kids will be better equipped to deal with many of the egos in our world today."

Trump said she received many letters from children who were bullied or attacked on social media.

"I'm here with one goal, helping children and our next generation," she said. "And I believe that if we all come together, we can start to effect positive change for our children."