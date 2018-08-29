The nation honors Sen. John McCainBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Today would have been McCain's 82nd birthday
Sen. John McCain, who died on Saturday, would have turned 82 today.
McCain — who served for more than 30 years as a Republican senator from Arizona — will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol today.
Gov. Doug Ducey noted the significance of his birthday when he announced the plans on Sunday.
Lindsey Graham says Trump called him after his Senate floor tribute to McCain
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that President Trump called him after he delivered an emotional farewell to Sen. John McCain on the Senate floor.
The President told the South Carolina Republican he "did right by his friend."
"He called yesterday after my speech and he couldn't have been nicer. He said, 'That was very sad. I just want to let you know you did right by your friend.' I said, 'Thank you Mr. President.'" Graham told CNN, adding that the call from the President was "right out of the blue."
Google Maps (temporarily) renames Senate office building after McCain
The Senate has yet to make a decision about renaming the Russell Senate Building in honor of John McCain — but for a brief time on Wednesday, Google seemed to have made it for them.
Some Google Maps users who searched for the Russell building in Google Maps were instead shown a listing for the "McCain Senate Office Building," and the map labeled the building as such.
The rest of the information — street address, website, ratings, phone number — remained the same.
Users who searched for information about the Russell Senate Office Building in Google search on desktop were given the option to see results about the "McCain Senate Office Building" as well.
By early afternoon, the error was fixed, and all queries for "McCain Senate Office Building" in Google maps were redirected to Russell. A Google spokesperson suggested the change was prompted by user suggestions.
Arizona governor: McCain's patriotism was more than a "slogan on a yard sign"
Arizona governor Doug Ducey said John McCain demonstarted his love for the United States throughout his entire career.
"His talk of country first wasn't simply a slogan on a yard sign," he said in remarks at McCain's ceremony. "It was what John McCain had done and demonstrated over and over and over again in the Navy, through Vietnam, and all the way to his favorite battles on the floor of the United States Senate."
Sen. Jeff Flake: Let us answer McCain's call to "appreciate the humanity in our opponents"
Sen. Jeff Flake delivered a benediction at a ceremony honoring the late Sen. John McCain at the Arizona State Capitol today.
Here's a portion of the benediction:
"We ask for thy spirit to abide with us as we mourn his passing. We ask for an added measure of thy spirit to be with John's sweet family who have sacrificed so much for so long in sharing their loving husband and father with us for these many years. Send the comforter that they might be reminded that joy cometh in the morning. Now as we go forward, let us remember thy humble servant with gladness and cheerfulness, to answer his call to summon the better angels of our nature, to see and appreciate the humanity in our opponents, to more freely forgive so that we might be forgiven of this we pray in the name of Jesus Christ, amen."
Former Arizona senator: "John McCain believed in America"
Former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl described the late Sen. John McCain as a "strong force for America in the world."
In his opening remarks, Kyl recalled McCain's dedication to public service and his state of Arizona.
"John McCain believed in America. He believed in its people, its values and its institutions. He said he came to realization as a P.O.W. Vietnam. 'I fell in love with my country,' he said, 'when I was a prisoner in someone else's.' He dedicated his life to serve his country."
McCain’s family stands as priest reads the invocation
Sen. John McCain’s wife Cindy McCain, their sons Jack and Jimmy, and daughter Meghan, stood together as Father Edward A. Reece read the invocation.
McCain's casket carried into the Capitol by members of Arizona's National Guard
Members of the Arizona National Guard casket team carried Sen. John McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol, where he will lie in state today.
McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, was escorted by her sons, Jack and Jimmy, to the rotunda in the Capitol.
Visitors will be able to pay their respect to the late senator.
McCain's motorcade is en route to Arizona State Capitol now
A motorcade carrying Sen. John McCain's body is on its way to the Arizona Capitol building.
There will be a ceremony there honoring the late senator soon. After that, visitors will be able to pay their respects to McCain as he lies in state.
