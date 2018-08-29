Google Maps

The Senate has yet to make a decision about renaming the Russell Senate Building in honor of John McCain — but for a brief time on Wednesday, Google seemed to have made it for them.

Some Google Maps users who searched for the Russell building in Google Maps were instead shown a listing for the "McCain Senate Office Building," and the map labeled the building as such.

The rest of the information — street address, website, ratings, phone number — remained the same.

Users who searched for information about the Russell Senate Office Building in Google search on desktop were given the option to see results about the "McCain Senate Office Building" as well.

By early afternoon, the error was fixed, and all queries for "McCain Senate Office Building" in Google maps were redirected to Russell. A Google spokesperson suggested the change was prompted by user suggestions.