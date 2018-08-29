The nation honors Sen. John McCainBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
McCain's motorcade is en route to Arizona State Capitol now
A motorcade carrying Sen. John McCain's body is on its way to the Arizona Capitol building.
There will be a ceremony there honoring the late senator soon. After that, visitors will be able to pay their respects to McCain as he lies in state.
Watch:
Arizona highway sign honors McCain: "Country First"
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted a photo earlier this morning that shows a highway sign in Phoenix honoring the late Sen. John McCain.
It reads:
Country First
Rest In Peace
Senator McCain
The city is hosting a memorial for McCain today, who is being honored at a ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol, where he'll also lie in state. A hearse carrying his casket is about to motorcade to the ceremony. Watch live in the player above.
John McCain died Saturday. This week, the nation mourns.
John McCain — a naval bomber pilot, a prisoner of war, a giant of the Senate and a two-time presidential candidate — died Saturday. He was 81.
Five days of memorials and ceremonies are planned in Arizona, Washington DC and Maryland this week.
Today, McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to the late senator.
His body will be moved to North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service tomorrow. On Thursday afternoon, McCain's body will be flown from Arizona to Washington, DC.
On Friday morning, he'll lie in state at the US Capitol, and on Saturday, a mass of mourners will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington to attend another memorial service for McCain.
And on Sunday, a private memorial service will take place at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. McCain will be laid to rest at the academy's cemetery next to his longtime friend and Naval Academy classmate, Adm. Chuck Larson.