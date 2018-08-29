The nation honors Sen. John McCainBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Sen. Jeff Flake: Let us answer McCain's call to "appreciate the humanity in our opponents"
Sen. Jeff Flake delivered a benediction at a ceremony honoring the late Sen. John McCain at the Arizona State Capitol today.
Here's a portion of the benediction:
"We ask for thy spirit to abide with us as we mourn his passing. We ask for an added measure of thy spirit to be with John's sweet family who have sacrificed so much for so long in sharing their loving husband and father with us for these many years Send the comforter that they might be reminded that joy cometh in the morning. Now as we go forward, let us remember thy humble servant with gladness and cheerfulness, to answer his call to summon the better angels of our nature, to see and appreciate the humanity in our opponents, to more freely forgive so that we might be forgiven, this we pray in the name of Jesus Christ, amen."
Former Arizona senator: "John McCain believed in America"
Former Arizona Sen. Jon Kyl described the late Sen. John McCain as a "strong force for America in the world."
In his opening remarks, Kyl recalled McCain's dedication to public service and his state of Arizona.
"John McCain believed in America. He believed in its people, its values and its institutions. He said he came to realization as a P.O.W. Vietnam. 'I fell in love with my country,' he said, 'when I was a prisoner in someone else's.' He dedicated his life to serve his country."
McCain’s family stands as priest reads the invocation
Sen. John McCain’s wife Cindy McCain, their sons Jack and Jimmy, and daughter Meghan, stood together as Father Edward A. Reece read the invocation.
McCain's casket carried into the Capitol by members of Arizona's National Guard
Members of the Arizona National Guard casket team carried Sen. John McCain's casket into the Arizona State Capitol, where he will lie in state today.
McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, was escorted by her sons, Jack and Jimmy, to the rotunda in the Capitol.
Visitors will be able to pay their respect to the late senator.
McCain's motorcade is en route to Arizona State Capitol now
A motorcade carrying Sen. John McCain's body is on its way to the Arizona Capitol building.
There will be a ceremony there honoring the late senator soon. After that, visitors will be able to pay their respects to McCain as he lies in state.
Arizona highway sign honors McCain: "Country First"
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted a photo earlier this morning that shows a highway sign in Phoenix honoring the late Sen. John McCain.
It reads:
Country First
Rest In Peace
Senator McCain
The city is hosting a memorial for McCain today, who is being honored at a ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol, where he'll also lie in state. A hearse carrying his casket is about to motorcade to the ceremony. Watch live in the player above.
John McCain died Saturday. This week, the nation mourns.
John McCain — a naval bomber pilot, a prisoner of war, a giant of the Senate and a two-time presidential candidate — died Saturday. He was 81.
Five days of memorials and ceremonies are planned in Arizona, Washington DC and Maryland this week.
Today, McCain will lie in state at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to the late senator.
His body will be moved to North Phoenix Baptist Church for a memorial service tomorrow. On Thursday afternoon, McCain's body will be flown from Arizona to Washington, DC.
On Friday morning, he'll lie in state at the US Capitol, and on Saturday, a mass of mourners will gather at the National Cathedral in Washington to attend another memorial service for McCain.
And on Sunday, a private memorial service will take place at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. McCain will be laid to rest at the academy's cemetery next to his longtime friend and Naval Academy classmate, Adm. Chuck Larson.