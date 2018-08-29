An emotional Cindy McCain looks on as singer Renee Fleming sings "Danny Boy"

Former President Barack Obama spoke of the present moment, where "so much of our politics, our public life, our public discourse can seem small and mean and petty. Trafficking in bombast and insult. Phony controversies and manufactured outrage. It's a politics that pretends to be brave and tough, but in fact is born of fear."

McCain, Obama said, "called on us to be bigger than that. He called on us to be better than that."

Obama added: "What better way to honor John McCain's life of service than as best we can follow his example to prove that the willingness to get in the arena and fight for this country is not reserved for the few, it is open to all of us, and in fact it is demanded of all of us as citizens of this great republic."

Concluding his remarks, Obama added, "That's perhaps how we honor him best, by recognizing that there are some things bigger than party or ambition or money or fame or power, that there are some things that are worth risking everything for. Principles that are eternal. Truths that are abiding."

"At his best," Obama said, "John showed us what that means. For that, we are all deeply in his debt."

The former president walked out from behind the podium and into the open arms of Cindy McCain, and the two briefly embraced as she appeared to thank him for his remarks.