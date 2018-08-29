The nation honors Sen. John McCainBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
Pence: John McCain will be remembered for serving the country honorably
Vice President Mike Pence said the late Sen. John McCain fought for what he believed in, even though they didn't always see eye-to-eye on some key issues.
"For 35 years, John served in these very halls under this very dome. And he fought for what he believed in. In my years in congress and as vice president, we didn't always agree either. And he almost always noticed. But his support for limited government, for tax reform and support for our armed forces surely left our nation more prosperous and more secure. And he will be missed. As President Trump said yesterday, we respect his service to the country."
Pence then shared a message with the McCain's family.
"And so let me say to all those gathered and his beloved family, on behalf of a grateful nation, we will ever remember that John McCain served his country and John McCain served his country honorably," he said,
Paul Ryan: "What stands out about John McCain is what he stood for"
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, speaking at a ceremony at the US Capitol, said he'll remember Sen. John McCain's fighting spirit and dedication to the country.
"What stands out about John McCain is what he stood for," Ryan said. "The rich blessings that only freedom can bestow. The sense of purpose that a battle joined can bring. The common humanity that burns in each of our hearts."
McConnell honors McCain's "fighting spirit"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a man who at times fought on the opposite side of McCain on issues such as campaign finance, remembered him as a tough political opponent.
"He had America's fighting spirit," McConnell remembered. "I will miss a dear friend whose smile reminded us that service is a privilege."
"We thank God for giving this country John McCain," McConnell said.
McCain's ceremony opens with a prayer honoring his "willingness to speak the truth"
Sen. John McCain's ceremony at the US Capitol has officially begun.
It is opening with a prayer which honors McCain's dedication to public service for placing himself directly in harm's way during the Vietnam War, and for "speaking the truth as he understood it, even when it was not politically expedient to do so."
Vice President Mike Pence greets McCain's mother
Vice President Mike Pence, attending the ceremony today on behalf of the Trump administration, just greeted Sen. John McCain's 106-year-old mother inside the rotunda.
The final decision for her to attend the ceremony on Capitol Hill was made today.
It rained as McCain's casket was carried into the US Capitol
A military guard carried the late Sen. John McCain's casket into the US Capitol this morning, as it rained in Washington, DC.
In a few moments: A ceremony will be held in the Rotunda at the Capitol, where McCain will lie in state.
Kellyanne Conway spotted in the Capitol
Kellyanne Conway, special counselor to President Trump, was spotted on the second floor of the US Capitol Friday morning wearing a black dress.
Meanwhile, a crowd of former and current lawmakers have assembled outside the Senate Chamber as services for the late Sen. John McCain get underway.
Vice President Mike Pence is representing the administration at the Capitol Hill service and is expected to deliver remarks.
John McCain's 106-year-old mother will attend today's ceremony
John McCain's mother, Roberta McCain, is in the motorcade en route the Capitol, per a McCain aide
A final decision was made today whether she was up to coming but she is coming to the Capitol Hill ceremony.
Today: McCain to lie in state at US Capitol
Sen. John McCain's week of remembrance continues today with the Senator lying in state at the US Capitol Rotunda.
Speakers at a ceremony there, including Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, will honor McCain in a series of remarks beginning at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.
