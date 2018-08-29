Pence: John McCain will be remembered for serving the country honorably

Vice President Mike Pence said the late Sen. John McCain fought for what he believed in, even though they didn't always see eye-to-eye on some key issues.

"For 35 years, John served in these very halls under this very dome. And he fought for what he believed in. In my years in congress and as vice president, we didn't always agree either. And he almost always noticed. But his support for limited government, for tax reform and support for our armed forces surely left our nation more prosperous and more secure. And he will be missed. As President Trump said yesterday, we respect his service to the country."

Pence then shared a message with the McCain's family.

"And so let me say to all those gathered and his beloved family, on behalf of a grateful nation, we will ever remember that John McCain served his country and John McCain served his country honorably," he said,