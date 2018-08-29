Lieberman says McCain floated idea of asking him to be his running mate in 2008

Sen. Joe Lieberman, a Democrat-turned-Independent, said that in 2008 John McCain "had a far out idea of asking a Democrat to be his running mate"///:/// him.

Lieberman said: "When he first talked to me about it, I said, 'You know, John, I'm really honored, but I don't see how you can do it. Even though I won my last election as an independent, I'm still a registered Democrat.'" McCain's was "direct and really ennobling," Lieberman said.

"That's the point, Joe," McCain told him. "You're a Democrat, I'm a Republican. We could give our country the bipartisan leadership it needs for a change."

Ultimately, McCain chose Sarah Palin, and the rest is history.

The prospect of a Lieberman VP pick raised concerns among conservatives, CNN reported at the time.

Lieberman, an independent senator who was the 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee, had been a vocal supporter of the war in Iraq, but he backed abortion rights.

Conservative activists feared at the time that if McCain picked him, it could drive away social conservatives who were already uneasy about his nomination.