The latest on the House GOP push to impeach Mayorkas

By Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 5:58 p.m. ET, February 13, 2024
22 min ago

Here's how the first impeachment vote failed

From CNN's Annie Grayer

House Speaker Mike Johnson walks through Statuary Hall as lawmakers gather in the House chamber to vote on the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on February 6.
House Speaker Mike Johnson walks through Statuary Hall as lawmakers gather in the House chamber to vote on the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on February 6. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed on February 6, a stunning blow to House Republicans who had pushed the effort as a key political goal.

The House vote was 214-216. Three Republicans, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and California Rep. Tom McClintock, joined the Democrats in voting against the resolution.

GOP Rep. Blake Moore joined the "no" side to allow the House GOP to bring up the vote again.

Even though House Republicans suffered a massive defeat, GOP leaders said they planned to bring up the vote again.

House Homeland Security chairman Mark Green framed the failed vote as merely a delay in the process and said the House would vote when Majority Leader Steve Scalise returns from receiving cancer treatments.

Given the narrow margins, Republicans could only afford to lose a handful of votes – and a surprise move by Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas to return from surgery to vote changed the margins at the 11th hour to make it impossible for Republicans to garner enough support.

Green was wheeled onto the House floor at the last minute with no shoes to vote against impeaching Mayorkas, a shocking loss for Republicans, sources told CNN.

Even Republicans acknowledged that Democrats waiting to reveal Green’s presence was well played.

"I like a good game," GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona told CNN. “They played a good game. I don’t like that we lost.”

Here's how each House member voted last week on the impeachment

1 hr ago

House to weigh Mayorkas impeachment on Tuesday as Scalise is set to return

From CNN's Melanie Zanona

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who has been out receiving treatments for cancer, is expected to return today.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who has been out receiving treatments for cancer, is expected to return today. Leah Millis/Reuters/File

The House will bring back up articles of impeachment for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday, according to the floor schedule, as House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is expected to return and deliver the necessary votes to get the effort over the finish line.

The resolution failed last week in an embarrassing defeat, with three House Republicans voting against it. But GOP leaders are confident they’ll have enough support when Scalise — who has been out receiving treatments for cancer — comes back.

The Tuesday vote timing is notable because it comes ahead of a special election to fill the seat vacated by Rep. George Santos, which could reduce the GOP’s thin margins even further if Democrats flip the seat.

So Republicans are eager to push this through as soon as possible. But, given how tenuous the majority is, nothing is certain.

51 min ago

What to know about the New York special election that risks the GOP's slim House majority

From CNN's Gregory Krieg

Tom Suozzi and Mazi Pilip.
Tom Suozzi and Mazi Pilip. AP/Getty Images

The special election to replace former Rep. George Santos in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, an emerging battleground that could serve as a bellwether for other suburbs this fall, appears to be headed for a neck-and-neck finish after two months of campaigning bolstered by millions in outside spending.

The district, which encompasses Nassau County on Long Island and northeast Queens, is largely well-educated and affluent — the kind of place Democrats now expect to win — but because of its ideological diversity, a recent trend toward the GOP and a deeply rooted county Republican Party machine, it has become a true Election Day wild card.

Tuesday’s outcome could provide lessons for both parties as the general election season nears and both the presidential contest and the race for control of the House are expected to turn, in large part, on the views of suburban voters.

In the near term, victory for Democrat Tom Suozzi, who previously represented the district in Congress after running Nassau County for most of the 2000s, would provide a lift for President Joe Biden — who won the district by 8 points in 2020 — and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn, who will likely need the seat if he’s to become speaker next year.

Victory for Republican Mazi Pilip, a largely unknown county legislator from Great Neck, would signal the potential for more GOP gains across the country — and provide some comfort to a slate of freshmen GOP House members from New York who will be defending their seats in November.

As House Republicans aim to garner enough support to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday evening, eyes will also be on the special election in case the resolution to impeach is delayed. If a Democrat wins, then the GOP majority in the House will reduce further.

Read more about the New York special election.