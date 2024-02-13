House Speaker Mike Johnson walks through Statuary Hall as lawmakers gather in the House chamber to vote on the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on February 6. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The House vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed on February 6, a stunning blow to House Republicans who had pushed the effort as a key political goal.

The House vote was 214-216. Three Republicans, Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher and California Rep. Tom McClintock, joined the Democrats in voting against the resolution.

GOP Rep. Blake Moore joined the "no" side to allow the House GOP to bring up the vote again.

Even though House Republicans suffered a massive defeat, GOP leaders said they planned to bring up the vote again.

House Homeland Security chairman Mark Green framed the failed vote as merely a delay in the process and said the House would vote when Majority Leader Steve Scalise returns from receiving cancer treatments.

Given the narrow margins, Republicans could only afford to lose a handful of votes – and a surprise move by Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas to return from surgery to vote changed the margins at the 11th hour to make it impossible for Republicans to garner enough support.

Green was wheeled onto the House floor at the last minute with no shoes to vote against impeaching Mayorkas, a shocking loss for Republicans, sources told CNN.

Even Republicans acknowledged that Democrats waiting to reveal Green’s presence was well played.

"I like a good game," GOP Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona told CNN. “They played a good game. I don’t like that we lost.”

