Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Zuckerberg takes his seat
The Facebook CEO arrived at the hearing at 2:29 p.m. ET.
#DeleteFacebook: One hearing attendee's handmade shirt
Here's one what attending of Zuckerberg hearing wants to say: #DeleteFacebook.
Mark Zuckerberg posts a Facebook message as he heads into Senate hearing
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted a message to his page just before he heads into the joint committee hearing in the wake of Facebook's data scandal.
"In an hour I’m going to testify in front of the Senate about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility -- not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good," Zuckerberg wrote. "I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world."
He included a photo of the Capitol Building's west lawn, with its trees in full bloom.
A quick note on the timing
We're hearing that the Senate Judiciary/Commerce Committee hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to start closer to 2:30 p.m. ET due to a procedural vote on the Senate floor.
Where Mark Zuckerberg will sit
CNN's Laurie Segall is in the room where Mark Zuckerberg is due to face questions. On the desk, there's one name placard that reads, "Mr. Mark Zuckerberg."
Here's his seat:
Is the Zuckerberg hearing public?
Your questions, answered
Yes, this Senate hearing is public and will be live streamed and covered right here in real time.
You will be able to watch it live above, or follow it on this page. It starts at 2:15 p.m. ET.
How to find out if your data was shared
Facebook users can now see whether their data may have been obtained by political data firm Cambridge Analytica.
Facebook on Monday began rolling out a "see how you're affected" tool at the top of News Feeds to inform users if they're among the tens of millions of people who had their data improperly harvested by Cambridge Analytica.
—> Go here to see if you're one of the users affected.
Why investors are suing Facebook
From CNN's Selena Larson
Investors are suing Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which sent the company's value plunging almost $50 billion this week.
Facebook shareholder Fan Yuan filed the lawsuit in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of an undisclosed number of investors who bought Facebook shares between February 3, 2017, and March 19, 2018.
The lawsuit said Facebook "made materially false and misleading statements" about the company's policies, and claims Facebook did not disclose that it allowed third parties to access data on millions of people without their knowledge.
"As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages," the lawsuit said.
Paul Grewal, Facebook's deputy general counsel, said that the company is "committed to vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people's information."
A sea of Mark Zuckerberg cutouts have taken over the Capitol lawn
Cardboard cutouts of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is testifying before Congress in just a few hours, were placed outside the Capitol building this morning.
The lookalikes are wearing T-shirts that read: "Fix Facebook."
The stunt is the work of global activist group Avaaz, which wants Zuckerberg, Internet CEOs and government regulators to fight disinformation campaigns across Facebook and other social platforms.
"We know Facebook is doing things to address the fake news problem, but they are doing it in a way to that is too small and too secretive," Avaaz campaign director Nell Greenberg told CNN.