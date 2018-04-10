Today's hearings on Capitol Hill come a little more than three weeks after news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Facebook has since said the firm could have had data on as many as 87 million people.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has never testified before Congress. It's rare for him to be interviewed in a setting not of his own choosing.

Here's what we can expect from the hearings:

— Zuckerberg will lay out a series of steps the company is taking to safeguard data. That includes investigating every third-party app with access to user information and making it easier for users to see which apps have access to their data.

— He'll acknowledge that Facebook was "too slow" in spotting and responding to "Russian interference" on its platform during the 2016 election.

— Zuckerberg will reiterate plans to boost transparency around political and issue ads on the platform and to "invest so much in security... that it will significantly impact our profitability."