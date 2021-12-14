Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, outlined why she believes former President Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in contempt of Congress.

"He has not claimed and doesn't have any privilege basis to refuse to answer our questions about these texts and about these topics," she said while speaking at a Rule Committee hearing this morning. The Rules Committee is taking up the contempt item, with a full vote in the House expected later today.

Last night, the Jan. 6 panel unveiled a series of text messages from lawmakers and Fox News hosts imploring Meadows to stop the Capitol riot.

"Mr. Meadows' testimony will bear on a key question in front of this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress' official proceeding to count electoral votes?" she said.

Cheney also said that Meadows was present during Trump's efforts to try to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 election.

"Jan. 6 was without precedence. There has been no stronger case in our nation's history for a congressional investigation into the actions of a former president. We must investigate the facts in detail and we are entitled to ask Mr. Meadows about the non-privileged materials he has produced to us," Cheney said.