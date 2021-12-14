Follow CNN Politics
Live Updates

Mark Meadows faces contempt vote in House

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:32 a.m. ET, December 14, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Cheney: Meadows' testimony is needed to answer key questions about Jan. 6

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, outlined why she believes former President Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is in contempt of Congress.

"He has not claimed and doesn't have any privilege basis to refuse to answer our questions about these texts and about these topics," she said while speaking at a Rule Committee hearing this morning. The Rules Committee is taking up the contempt item, with a full vote in the House expected later today.

Last night, the Jan. 6 panel unveiled a series of text messages from lawmakers and Fox News hosts imploring Meadows to stop the Capitol riot.

"Mr. Meadows' testimony will bear on a key question in front of this committee: Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress' official proceeding to count electoral votes?" she said.

Cheney also said that Meadows was present during Trump's efforts to try to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn the 2020 election.

"Jan. 6 was without precedence. There has been no stronger case in our nation's history for a congressional investigation into the actions of a former president. We must investigate the facts in detail and we are entitled to ask Mr. Meadows about the non-privileged materials he has produced to us," Cheney said.

8 min ago

Rep. Bennie Thompson: There is "no doubt in my mind" that Meadows is in contempt of Congress

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, addressed the contempt resolution for former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ahead of a full House vote later today.

Speaking during a House Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday morning, Thompson said that Meadows "has no basis to refuse to cooperate" with the Jan. 6 committee.

"I have no great desire to be here seeking consideration of this contempt referral. Mr. Meadows was a colleague for more than seven years. But that doesn't excuse his behavior," Thompson said.

Thompson continued: "If anything, his time as a member of the House should make him more aware of the potential consequences of defying a congressional subpoena. We have given Mr. Meadows every opportunity to cooperate with our investigation. We have been more than fair."

Thompson said that Meadows "brought this situation on himself." 

"There's no doubt in my mind that he is in contempt of Congress and has to be held accountable," Thompson said.

21 min ago

You will hear the term criminal contempt a lot during today's House vote. Here's what it means.  

From CNN's Paul LeBlanc

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House, Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Members of the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol have shown they're willing to pursue criminal contempt referrals against witnesses who refuse to comply with the panel's subpoenas.

But what does that mean? Criminal contempt is one of the three options the congressional panel can pursue to enforce its subpoenas, along with civil and inherent contempt.

Former President Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows is the latest official to face such a referral from the panel. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said that Meadows left the committee with "no choice but to advance contempt proceedings" after he stopped cooperating with the panel.

Once a criminal contempt referral clears the House select committee, it heads to the full House for a vote. If that vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also makes its own determinations for prosecuting.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time.

As severe as a criminal contempt referral sounds, the House's choice to use the Justice Department may be more of a warning shot than a solution. Holding a person in criminal contempt through a prosecution could take years, and historic criminal contempt cases have been derailed by appeals and acquittals.

The committee approved a criminal contempt report against Trump ally Steve Bannon in October after he refused to comply with a subpoena deadline.

Read more about criminal contempt and how it compares with civil and inherent contempt.

CNN's Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer, Whitney Wild and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.