Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Meadows faces contempt vote

live news

Live

Congress debt ceiling vote

Live Updates

Mark Meadows faces contempt vote in House

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:19 p.m. ET, December 14, 2021
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
24 min ago

Rep. Liz Cheney reads texts sent to Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 during contempt vote debate

(House TV)
(House TV)

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, said on the House floor this afternoon that the vote to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "relates principally to his refusal to testify about messages and other communications that he admits are not privileged." 

Cheney said that Meadows' testimony on specific topics that the committee wishes to question him on "is required and compelled by our subpoena."

For example, Cheney pointed to text messages that Meadows received on Jan. 6 from members of the House and Trump administration officials imploring him to get former President Trump to "take the specific action we all know his duty required" to stop the siege on the Capitol. 

"The mob that attacked this chamber was summoned to Washington by President Trump. And as many of those involved have admitted on videotape and social media and in federal district court, they were provoked to violence by President Trump's false claims that the election was stolen. As the violence unfolded that afternoon, nearly one year ago, it was evident to all, not only to those of us who were in the chamber at that time...He refused to act."

Cheney continued: "Mr. Meadows received numerous text messages which he has produced without any privilege claim, imploring that Mr. Trump take the specific action we all know his duty required. Indeed, some of those text messages...came from members in the chamber right now. Members who understood that a violent assault was underway at the capitol. Members who pleaded with the chief of staff to get the president to take action. Dozens of texts, including from Trump administration officials and members of Congress urged that the President take immediate action."

She then read some of the texts:

"Mark, one member said, he needs to stop this NOW."
"Tell them to go home." 
"POTUS has to come out firmly and tell the protesters to dissipate." 
"Someone is going to get killed."

Cheney added that all of these texts are "nonprivileged" and messages "that Mr. Meadows has turned over" to the committee.

"And they are evidence of President Trump's supreme dereliction of duty for 187 minutes," Cheney said.

 

1 min ago

NOW: House begins debate on holding Mark Meadows in contempt 

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

House TV
House TV

The House has now begun debate to refer former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt of Congress charges.

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee and a Republican from Wyoming, is speaking on the House floor.

"This committee must get to the objective truth and ensure that January 6th never happens again. Mr. Meadows is in contempt. He must testify, and I urge my colleagues to vote yes on this resolution," Cheney told her colleagues.

Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol voted Monday night to formally advance the criminal contempt report against Meadows.

What's at stake: If the full House vote succeeds, Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. This certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also makes its own determinations for prosecuting.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. 

35 min ago

Thompson will make decision soon on releasing names of GOP members who texted Meadows on Jan. 6

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, told CNN they will “make a decision within a week or so when to release” the names of the authors of the texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

He said they felt it was “important” to first put the content out before releasing the names.

“Then we will do our own review on the committee as to if and when we will release them,” Thompson said. “We will do it, I can’t tell you exactly when that will be.”

Asked if there were any senators who were texting Meadows on Jan. 6, Thompson revealed that “at this point, it is just House members.”

He also said they would likely give notice to the GOP members before they take any action.

1 hr 56 min ago

McConnell says he didn't speak to Meadows on Jan. 6 about Trump's inaction

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to a weekly GOP policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, December 14.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to a weekly GOP policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, December 14. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN that he did not speak to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 about former President Trump’s inaction.

Meadows’ texts with members of Congress and others on Capitol Hill that day were released yesterday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

McConnell also expressed interest in what else the committee will discover in a break with House Republican leadership, which has dismissed the committee’s work as purely political.

McConnell said he “was not,” in contact with Meadows or other White House officials, and added, “I do think we’re all watching, as you are, what’s unfolding on the House side, and it will be interesting to reveal all the participants that were involved.”

2 hr 31 min ago

White House calls texts to Trump's former chief of staff Meadows on Jan. 6 "disappointing, not surprising"

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that it was disappointing but not surprising to see prominent Republicans and conservatives privately texting their concerns to Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection. 

“Well it’s disappointing and, unfortunately, not surprising that some of the very same individuals who were willing to warn, condemn and express horror over what happened on January 6th in private were totally silent in public; or, even worse, were spreading lies and conspiracy theories, and continued to since that time," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked for a reaction to the texts unveiled by the Jan. 6 committee – which included correspondence from Republican lawmakers, Trump’s eldest son and Fox News hosts urging Meadows to push Trump to condemn insurrectionists’ actions.

“So disappointing, not surprising. Unfortunately, we’ve seen a trend from some of the same individuals,” she continued. 

More background: CNN previously reported that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack unanimously voted in favor of holding Meadows in contempt of Congress on Monday night, and it is now up to the full House to vote on whether it will ask the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against Trump's former chief of staff.

The texts were read Monday night as the panel met to advance its referral of Meadows to DOJ on the criminal contempt of Congress charge. Meadows did not address the text messages while discussing the committee's vote with Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday night, similarly telling the host, "Obviously, it's disappointing, but not surprising.”

3 hr 35 min ago

How the Jan. 6 committee vote to recommend contempt charges for Meadows unfolded 

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles

Donald Trump's son, Fox news personalities and lawmakers texted Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, imploring the then-White House chief of staff to get the then-President to stop the riot at the Capitol just one of the explosive new details relayed by the House select committee investigating the attack as it met on Monday to advance referring Meadows to the Justice Department on a criminal contempt of Congress charge.

Those texts, as several members of the committee noted, were already turned over to the committee and are not covered by any claim of privilege — which Meadows has continued to assert since reversing his decision to cooperate with the investigation.

The messages serve as evidence of Trump's "supreme dereliction of duty," the committee's vice chairwoman, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said Monday.

Cheney made the motion for the committee to vote for the contempt resolution. The vote in the nine-member committee was unanimous.

The contempt resolution is expected to come to the House floor for a vote on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks during Monday's meeting, the committee's chair, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, took the opportunity to highlight the committee's progress and paint Meadows, as well as a handful of other Trump allies who continue to defy the panel, as outliers.

"This week, I expect that roughly a dozen key witnesses will provide testimony on the record in our investigation. We'll hear from many more informally as we continue to gather facts about the violence of January 6th and its causes," Thompson said. "That should put us well north of the 300 mark in terms of witnesses who have given us information. Add to that more than 30,000 records, and nearly 250 substantive tips on our tip line."

4 hr 12 min ago

Cheney on Meadows' Jan. 6 texts: "The White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol"

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Ryan Nobles

(Jim Bourg/Pool/Getty Images)
(Jim Bourg/Pool/Getty Images)

The Jan. 6 committee revealed during Monday's meeting texts between former President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawmakers, Fox News personalities, and Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., about the urgency for Trump to stop the siege.

Those texts, as several members of the committee noted, were already turned over to the committee and are not covered by any claim of privilege — which Meadows has continued to assert since reversing his decision to cooperate with the investigation.

The messages serve as evidence of Trump's "supreme dereliction of duty," the committee's vice chairwoman, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said Monday.

The Jan. 6 committee publicly released graphics that include texts sent to Meadows during the days around the insurrection.

The committee pointed to texts exchanged between Meadows and lawmakers, Fox News personalities and Trump's eldest son about the urgency for the former president to act to stop the siege.

Here's what the texts said:

Texts from unnamed lawmakers sent to Meadows said that former Vice President Mike Pence "should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all."

Cheney said other texts were sent in real time about the events as they unfolded.

"These text messages leave no doubt. The White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol," Cheney said.

"One text Mr. Meadows received said quote 'We are under siege here at the Capitol,'" she read.

"In a third, 'Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?' A fourth, 'There's an armed standoff at the House chamber door.' And another from someone inside the Capitol: 'We are all helpless.'"

Cheney also read texts from news personalities from Fox News and Trump's own children.

"As the violence continued, one of the President's sons texts Mr. Meadows, 'He's got to condemn this ASAP. The capitol police tweet is not enough,' Donald Trump Jr. texted. Meadows responded, 'I am pushing it hard. I agree.'"

Cheney continued: "Donald Trump Jr. texted again and again, urging action by the President. Quote, 'We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far. And gotten out of hand,' end quote. But hours passed without necessary action by the President," Cheney said.

When the events of the certification of the Electoral College eventually happened in the early hours of Jan. 7, Meadows received a text calling Jan. 6 a "terrible day."

"Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objections to the 6 states," the text read. "I'm sorry nothing worked."

4 hr 13 min ago

The House Rules Committee advanced Meadows' contempt of Congress resolution. A House floor vote comes next.

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

(House Rules Committee)
(House Rules Committee)

The House Rules Committee voted 8-4 to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to the House floor for debate and a vote, which is expected to happen this afternoon.

The vote was along party lines. 

The committee is now adjourned.

5 hr 27 min ago

GOP leaderships recommends Republicans vote "no" on Meadows contempt bill

From CNN's Daniella Diaz 

(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

House Republican leadership is recommending its members vote "no" on the Jan. 6 committee's referral for charges of criminal contempt against former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Department of Justice.

The House will hold a vote today to advance the committee's referral.

In a memo from Republican Whip Steve Scalise, leadership outlined why they believe it is "inappropriate for Congress to find Mr. Meadows in contempt and refer him for prosecution."

Here's a look at what they said in the email:

"This resolution finds Mark Meadows, a former Member of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President of the United States, in contempt of Congress for allegedly failing to respond to a subpoena issued by the Select Committee and refers him to the Department of Justice for prosecution. 

  • For several months, Mr. Meadows made good faith efforts to cooperate with the Select Committee through the accommodations process and be responsive to their requests in a manner that maintains his assertions of executive privilege. 
  • Over this time, he produced nearly 7,000 pages of non-privileged emails and other documents that were outside the scope of Mr. Meadows claim of executive privilege. 
  • The Committee, however, insists that Mr. Meadows provide information and testimony regarding his communications with the former President and other senior Executive Branch officials that fall squarely within a good faith claim of executive privilege. 
  • Mr. Meadows filed suit on December 8, 2021, in federal district court to stop the Committee’s overreach, and protect his assertions of executive privilege and testimonial immunity.
  • Until the court rules on the merits of those claims, it is clearly inappropriate for Congress to find Mr. Meadows in contempt and refer him for prosecution."