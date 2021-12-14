Follow CNN Politics
Meadows faces contempt vote

Congress debt ceiling vote

Mark Meadows faces contempt vote in House

By Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 7:34 p.m. ET, December 14, 2021
Key things to know about the Mark Meadows criminal contempt referral as we await a House vote 

From CNN's Zachary Cohen

The House is set to vote soon on whether former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows should be referred to the Department of Justice on criminal charges for failing to appear for a deposition with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Meadows is the latest official to face the possibility of such a referral from the panel. The committee approved a criminal contempt report against Trump ally Steve Bannon in October after he refused to comply with a subpoena deadline.

Here are key things to know as we await a vote:

What the committee did Monday: The panel unanimously voted in favor of holding Meadows in contempt of Congress, and it is now up to the full House to vote on whether it will ask the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against ex-President Donald Trump's former chief of staff.

What criminal contempt means: It is one of the three options the congressional panel can pursue to enforce its subpoenas, along with civil and inherent contempt. Once a criminal contempt referral clears the House select committee, it heads to the full House for a vote. If that vote succeeds, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

Under law, this certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also makes its own determinations for prosecuting.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. But this process is rarely invoked and rarely leads to jail time.

What both sides are saying: Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said on Tuesday that as "White House chief of staff, Mr. Meadows played a role in or was witness to key events leading up to and including the January 6th assault on the United States Capitol." Thompson noted that the select committee's report "referring Mr. Meadows for criminal contempt charges is clear and compelling."

Meadows' attorney issued a new statement Tuesday ahead of the full House vote saying that his client is still cooperating with the committee in some ways, but maintained he cannot be compelled to appear for questioning as he is not "licensed to waive Executive Privilege" claimed by Trump.

Meadows "has fully cooperated as to documents in his possession that are not privileged and has sought various means to provide other information while continuing to honor the former president's privilege claims," his attorney George J. Terwilliger III said in a statement.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the select committee, said Tuesday that Meadows had received numerous text messages urging Trump to take action to stop the riot that he has produced without any privilege claim.

Read more about tonight's House vote here.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc contributed reporting to this post.

Rep. Raskin reads new text lawmaker sent Meadows about GOP legislatures sending their own electors

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

(House TV)

During the House floor debate, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland who serves on the Jan. 6 panel, revealed another text message sent by an unnamed lawmaker to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that shows some members were advocating an “aggressive strategy” that suggested Republican-controlled state legislatures “just send their own electors” and let the Supreme Court decide who won the election.

“Here’s an aggressive strategy: Why can t [sic] the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS," the text read.

Watch: 

Rep. Aguilar unveils text Meadows sent to lawmaker about Pence's role in certifying election

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

(House TV)

Rep. Pete Aguilar, also a member of the Jan. 6 committee, revealed a new text that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent to a lawmaker regarding the role then-Vice President Mike Pence might play during the certification of the November election. 

“He thinks the legislatures have the power, but the VP has power,” the text read.

Aguilar unveiled the text during remarks as part of the debate over the resolution to refer Meadows for criminal contempt.

Schiff reads new text to Meadows about Department of Justice official Jeffery Clark

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

(House TV)

During his remarks as part of the debate over the resolution to refer former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for criminal contempt, Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat on the Jan. 6 committee, revealed a new text that Meadows received from an unknown sender that applauded the appointment of Jeffery Clark to the Department of Justice.

Clark was one of the big proponents at the DOJ who was pushing to use the power of the department to investigate unfounded claims of voter fraud.

An effort, his bosses at the department turned back. 

“I heard Jeff Clark is getting put in on Monday. That's amazing. It will make a lot of patriots happy, and I'm personally so proud that you are at the tip of the spear, and I could call you a friend.”

Schiff argued the tone of this text demonstrates how important it is for the committee to learn more about his role on the days leading up to Jan. 6.

“Mr. Meadows is a central participant and witness to the events of January 6, at the tip of the spear, if he can get away with ignoring the law. If witnesses summoned before Congress can merely pick and choose when they comply. Our power of oversight will be gone,” Schiff said.

Jan. 6 committee member reveals new texts to Mark Meadows from a Georgia election official

From CNN's Ryan Nobles

(House TV)

Members of the January 6 committee are reading more of Mark Meadows' text messages before a House vote to hold him in contempt of Congress.

During her remarks, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat on the select panel, revealed new texts that Meadows received from a Georgia election official on Jan. 2.

The text came during a phone call that Meadows was a part of that featured former President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

According to Lofgren, the texts from the official, who she did not name, read:

“Need to end this call”

and

“I don’t think this will be productive for much longer”

Lofgren said the committee needs to talk to Meadows about his role in that conversation and the text exchange.

“We've learned that Mr. Meadows made a surprise visit to a state run audit in Georgia which led to the now infamous phone call which Mr. Trump improperly asked the Georgia Secretary of State to find votes. We need to talk to Mr. Meadows about that."

"We need also to ask him about text messages which he provided to our committee. That show an official in Georgia texting Mr. Meadows during the Trump wraps and the Raffensperger call," she said.

Watch: 

Rep. Liz Cheney reads texts sent to Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 during contempt vote debate

(House TV)

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, said on the House floor this afternoon that the vote to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "relates principally to his refusal to testify about messages and other communications that he admits are not privileged." 

Cheney said that Meadows' testimony on specific topics that the committee wishes to question him on "is required and compelled by our subpoena."

For example, Cheney pointed to text messages that Meadows received on Jan. 6 from members of the House and Trump administration officials imploring him to get former President Trump to "take the specific action we all know his duty required" to stop the siege on the Capitol. 

"The mob that attacked this chamber was summoned to Washington by President Trump. And as many of those involved have admitted on videotape and social media and in federal district court, they were provoked to violence by President Trump's false claims that the election was stolen. As the violence unfolded that afternoon, nearly one year ago, it was evident to all, not only to those of us who were in the chamber at that time...He refused to act."

Cheney continued: "Mr. Meadows received numerous text messages which he has produced without any privilege claim, imploring that Mr. Trump take the specific action we all know his duty required. Indeed, some of those text messages...came from members in the chamber right now. Members who understood that a violent assault was underway at the capitol. Members who pleaded with the chief of staff to get the president to take action. Dozens of texts, including from Trump administration officials and members of Congress urged that the President take immediate action."

She then read some of the texts:

"Mark, one member said, he needs to stop this NOW."
"Tell them to go home." 
"POTUS has to come out firmly and tell the protesters to dissipate." 
"Someone is going to get killed."

Cheney added that all of these texts are "nonprivileged" and messages "that Mr. Meadows has turned over" to the committee.

"And they are evidence of President Trump's supreme dereliction of duty for 187 minutes," Cheney said.

 

NOW: House begins debate on holding Mark Meadows in contempt 

From CNN's Kristin Wilson

House TV

The House has now begun debate to refer former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt of Congress charges.

Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee and a Republican from Wyoming, is speaking on the House floor.

"This committee must get to the objective truth and ensure that January 6th never happens again. Mr. Meadows is in contempt. He must testify, and I urge my colleagues to vote yes on this resolution," Cheney told her colleagues.

Members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol voted Monday night to formally advance the criminal contempt report against Meadows.

What's at stake: If the full House vote succeeds, Speaker Nancy Pelosi certifies the report to the United States attorney for the District of Columbia. This certification then requires the United States attorney to "bring the matter before the grand jury for its action," but the Justice Department will also makes its own determinations for prosecuting.

Any individual who is found liable for contempt of Congress is then guilty of a crime that may result in a fine and between one and 12 months imprisonment. 

Thompson will make decision soon on releasing names of GOP members who texted Meadows on Jan. 6

From CNN's Manu Raju

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the select committee, told CNN they will “make a decision within a week or so when to release” the names of the authors of the texts to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

He said they felt it was “important” to first put the content out before releasing the names.

“Then we will do our own review on the committee as to if and when we will release them,” Thompson said. “We will do it, I can’t tell you exactly when that will be.”

Asked if there were any senators who were texting Meadows on Jan. 6, Thompson revealed that “at this point, it is just House members.”

He also said they would likely give notice to the GOP members before they take any action.

McConnell says he didn't speak to Meadows on Jan. 6 about Trump's inaction

From CNN's Morgan Rimmer 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to a weekly GOP policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, December 14.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to a weekly GOP policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, December 14. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNN that he did not speak to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6 about former President Trump’s inaction.

Meadows’ texts with members of Congress and others on Capitol Hill that day were released yesterday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot.

McConnell also expressed interest in what else the committee will discover in a break with House Republican leadership, which has dismissed the committee’s work as purely political.

McConnell said he “was not,” in contact with Meadows or other White House officials, and added, “I do think we’re all watching, as you are, what’s unfolding on the House side, and it will be interesting to reveal all the participants that were involved.”