By Maureen Chowdhury and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 6:01 p.m. ET, December 13, 2021
9 min ago

Former DC National Guard commander is meeting with Jan. 6 committee, source says

From CNN's Ryan Nobles, Holmes Lybrand and Zachary Cohen

(Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images)
William Walker, who was the top commander for the National Guard in Washington, DC, and responsible for troop deployment in support of law enforcement overwhelmed on Jan. 6, is meeting today with the House select committee, a source familiar with his appearance confirms to CNN.

CNN spotted Walker walking into the meeting with committee staff this afternoon. His meeting is currently ongoing.

Walker was appointed the House Sergeant at Arms in April. On Jan. 6, he was commanding general of the District of Columbia Army and Air Force National Guard.

Walker made waves in March during his testimony to a Senate panel investigating the US Capitol insurrection. Walker told the Senators that even though did not need Pentagon authority to mobilize troops to respond to protests that summer, a memo on Jan. 5 instructed him to seek approval from the Secretary of the Army and Defense before preparing troops to respond to a civil disturbance.

Walker described the additional level of authority needed to mobilize troops as “unusual.” He went on to say it took three hours for Army officials to give him the okay to send his troops in to help — this despite an urgent plea directly to him from the then Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

Newly revealed emails from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have raised additional questions about the National Guard response on Jan. 6.

Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard would be present to “protect pro Trump people” in the lead-up to the insurrection, according to a new report released by the House Select Committee Sunday night.

Walker has not responded to a CNN request for comment on his meeting with the committee.

The select committee would not comment on Walker’s appearance.

5 min ago

These are the lawmakers on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol markup on Wednesday, December 1.
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., makes remarks during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol markup on Wednesday, December 1. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot will meet soon to formally advance criminal contempt proceedings against former President Trump's White House chief of staff  Mark Meadows.

There are nine lawmakers on the committee: seven of them are Democrats and two are Republicans.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson is the chair of the committee.

Rep. Liz Cheney is the vice chair. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the committee. They have defied their party by joining the panel controlled by Democrats, and Cheney even sacrificed her own position in leadership in order to remain vocal and outspoken about the need to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Other members are Democratic Reps. Jamie Raskin, Elaine Luria, Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, Stephanie Murphy and Zoe Lofgren.

4 min ago

House report outlines new key details of Meadows' actions before and during Jan. 6 insurrection

From CNN's  Zachary Cohen, Paul LeBlanc and Colin McCullough

(Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images)
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard would be present to "protect pro Trump people" in the lead up to the US Capitol insurrection, according to a new report released by the January 6 committee Sunday night.

It was just one of several new details in the report about Meadows' actions before and during January 6, as well as his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

Why this matters: The report is a key component for the committee to send a referral for charges of criminal contempt of Congress to the Justice Department. The panel informed Meadows last week that it had "no choice" but to advance criminal contempt proceedings against him given that he had decided to no longer cooperate with their investigation.

The panel will meet Monday at 7 p.m. ET to formally advance the report to the full floor House vote as soon as later this week. The vote by the full House is the last step before sending the referral to the DOJ.

Meadows' lawyer asked the panel Monday to reconsider its plans. In a letter to the committee, Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger III said the "contemplated referral would be contrary to law" because his client is a senior official who made a "good-faith invocation of executive privilege and testimonial immunity."

"A referral of a senior presidential aide would also be unwise because it would do great damage to the institution of the Presidency, as restraint in the application of the statute over time attests," Terwilliger wrote.

