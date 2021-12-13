(Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images)

William Walker, who was the top commander for the National Guard in Washington, DC, and responsible for troop deployment in support of law enforcement overwhelmed on Jan. 6, is meeting today with the House select committee, a source familiar with his appearance confirms to CNN.

CNN spotted Walker walking into the meeting with committee staff this afternoon. His meeting is currently ongoing.

Walker was appointed the House Sergeant at Arms in April. On Jan. 6, he was commanding general of the District of Columbia Army and Air Force National Guard.

Walker made waves in March during his testimony to a Senate panel investigating the US Capitol insurrection. Walker told the Senators that even though did not need Pentagon authority to mobilize troops to respond to protests that summer, a memo on Jan. 5 instructed him to seek approval from the Secretary of the Army and Defense before preparing troops to respond to a civil disturbance.

Walker described the additional level of authority needed to mobilize troops as “unusual.” He went on to say it took three hours for Army officials to give him the okay to send his troops in to help — this despite an urgent plea directly to him from the then Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

Newly revealed emails from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have raised additional questions about the National Guard response on Jan. 6.

Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard would be present to “protect pro Trump people” in the lead-up to the insurrection, according to a new report released by the House Select Committee Sunday night.

Walker has not responded to a CNN request for comment on his meeting with the committee.

The select committee would not comment on Walker’s appearance.