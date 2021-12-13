Jan. 6 committee releases texts of Meadows' conversations with lawmakers, Trump’s son and Fox News hosts

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has released more information about texts sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the days around the insurrection.

Texts from unnamed lawmakers sent to Meadows said that former Vice President Mike Pence “should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican and member of the committee, said other texts were sent in real time about the events as they unfolded.

“These text messages leave no doubt. The White House knew exactly what was happening here at the Capitol,” Cheney said. “One text Mr. Meadows received said quote, ‘We are under siege here at the Capitol.’”

“In a third, ‘Mark, protesters are literally storming the Capitol, breaking windows on doors, rushing in. Is Trump going to say something?’ A fourth, ‘There's an armed standoff at the House chamber door.’ And another from someone inside the Capitol: ‘We are all helpless."

Cheney also read texts from news personalities from Fox News and Trump’s own son.

“Donald Trump Jr. texted again and again, urging action by the President. Quote, ‘We need an Oval Office address. He has to lead now. It has gone too far. And gotten out of hand’ end quote, but hours passed without necessary action by the President,” Cheney said.

When the events of the certification of the Electoral College eventually happened in the early hours of Jan. 7, Meadows received a text calling the January 6 a “terrible day.”

“Yesterday was a terrible day. We tried everything we could in our objections to the 6 states,” the text read. “I’m sorry nothing worked.”

These are the text images shown in graphics during the committee meeting: