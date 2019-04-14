Marianne Williamson, an author and activist running for the Democratic nomination in 2020, said Sunday that President Donald Trump has “fascist leanings.”

The answer came after Williamson was asked whether she supported the impeachment of Trump.

“Has he committed impeachable offenses, and should he be impeached? Do I feel he’s committed impeachable offenses? Absolutely,” she said. But she later said, “There’s things about his behavior I would consider impeachable offenses. That’s a different question whether or not he should be give impeached.”

She added: “I think this president clearly has fascist leanings and we need to stop pretending this isn’t true.”

Williamson said she would leave it to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whether Democrats should move articles of impeachment. But she said it was unlikely to be successful given “as long as (Republicans) are in charge of the Senate.”

House Democrats have yet to move on articles of impeachment, but there is a loud group of lawmakers and Democratic activists who support impeaching Trump.