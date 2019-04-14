Marianne Williamson said Sunday that she supports "Medicare for All," but sees health care as a broader conversation about things that stress Americans, toxins in food and the impact of environmental policies.

The holistic approach shows how Williamson, an author and activist running for the Democratic nomination in 2020, sees health care as more than just access to a doctor.

“When I’m president, we’re going to be talking about how to create greater health from the beginning,” Williamson said.

“That will save a lot of money. There’s so much about our diet, our lifestyle and so much about the economic stress that actually causes the very conditions that produce illness. That’s why if we’re going to talk about health in America, we have to talk about the foods, toxins. We have to talk about our environmental policies. We need to go a lot deeper.”

Williamson said she supports Medicare for All “as a public option.”

“I think a lot of people would gravitate that,” she said. “If people want private insurance or want to augment it, then they should be able to.”

Democrats are openly debating how to handle health care in 2020 and a number of candidates are embracing Medicare for All.