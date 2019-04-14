Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN politics

Live Updates

CNN town hall with Marianne Williamson

By Veronica Rocha, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago6:05 p.m. ET, April 14, 2019
less than 1 min ago

NOW: Marianne Williamson town hall

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson's town hall starts now. You can watch it in the video player above.

3 min ago

What you need to know about Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson is best known for being a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey and has written several best-selling books, including her debut "A Return to Love."

She formally launched her campaign in January with a speech in Los Angeles. 

Here's what Williamson plans to bring to the race:

  • Her campaign website outlines her proposals that mostly align with progressive policies like universal health care, free higher education and a Green New Deal.
  • She's also proposing $100 billion in reparations for slavery, $10 billion a year to be distributed over 10 years.
  • Williamson said she running to bring a "moral and spiritual awakening" for America.
23 min ago

Spiritual author Marianne Williamson joins CNN for a town hall tonight

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, a best-selling author who is a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey, will take questions from voters at a town hall tonight.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m. ET, will be moderated by CNN's Dana Bash.

Williamson, a Texas native, has written several best-selling books beginning with her first, "A Return to Love," which got the attention of Winfrey. Since then, Williamson has been a "spiritual friend and counselor" to Winfrey.

In 2014, Williamson ran for a congressional seat in California only to finish fourth in the primary, despite name recognition, $2 million spent, and celebrity endorsements, including a campaign song written by Alanis Morissette. That seat eventually went to Rep. Ted Lieu.

She endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.