Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson's town hall starts now. You can watch it in the video player above.
What you need to know about Marianne Williamson
Marianne Williamson is best known for being a spiritual counselor to Oprah Winfrey and has written several best-selling books, including her debut "A Return to Love."
She formally launched her campaign in January with a speech in Los Angeles.
Here's what Williamson plans to bring to the race:
- Her campaign website outlines her proposals that mostly align with progressive policies like universal health care, free higher education and a Green New Deal.
- She's also proposing $100 billion in reparations for slavery, $10 billion a year to be distributed over 10 years.
- Williamson said she running to bring a "moral and spiritual awakening" for America.
Williamson, a Texas native, has written several best-selling books beginning with her first, "A Return to Love," which got the attention of Winfrey. Since then, Williamson has been a "spiritual friend and counselor" to Winfrey.
In 2014, Williamson ran for a congressional seat in California only to finish fourth in the primary, despite name recognition, $2 million spent, and celebrity endorsements, including a campaign song written by Alanis Morissette. That seat eventually went to Rep. Ted Lieu.
She endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election.