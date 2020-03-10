The Bernie Sanders' campaign is canceling its rally in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight, Communications Director Mike Casca tells CNN.

“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland," he said.

Casca continued: "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis."

More on this: There are at least 849 cases in the US, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

