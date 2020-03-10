Bernie Sanders is again looking to Michigan to save his presidential bid.

Just as suddenly as the Democratic race narrowed to a one-on-one showdown between the Vermont senator and former Vice President Joe Biden, it's brought a primary that Sanders needs to win — or his path to the Democratic nomination could quickly evaporate.

"Every state is terribly important, and I think coming Tuesday, maybe Michigan is the most important state," Sanders told reporters Friday in Detroit.

Four years ago, Sanders' stunning victory in Michigan slowed Hillary Clinton's march to the party's nomination and foreshadowed a struggle with working-class voters across the upper Midwest that would ultimately lead to President Trump's election.

Today's primary in the state will now test the ability of Sanders and Biden to win in a crucial general election battleground. It comes as the primary calendar turns toward states that appear to be more favorable to Biden. Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio — all large states where Clinton beat Sanders in 2016 — are voting next week, increasing the urgency for Sanders to deliver a trajectory-changing win in Michigan today.