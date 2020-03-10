Washington state is holding its primary election today as it deals with one of the largest outbreaks of reported coronavirus cases in the US.

But the state has one advantage in preventing the spread of the virus on Election Day: All of its voting is done by mail, eliminating the large gatherings that take place in most states at polling locations.

"We're a completely vote-by-mail state, so there's no polling places, people can drop their ballots off at a common place or put them in the mailbox for free," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Sunday.

Authorities in Washington state, however, have warned voters to not lick the envelopes for their mail-in ballots, tweeting, "Whether healthy or sick, please don't lick!"

More on this: Coronavirus can spread through contact with an infected person's saliva. A cough, sneeze or handshake could enable its spread, as well as touching something an infected person has touched.