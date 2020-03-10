Super Tuesday II
Sanders will deliver remarks in Burlington today
Sen. Bernie Sanders will deliver remarks at 1 p.m. ET in Burlington, Vermont.
A source with knowledge of his plans says Sanders is expected to announce he is staying in the race and looks forward to a debate with Joe Biden.
The speech comes one day after Super Tuesday II. CNN has projected he will win just one state — North Dakota.
Voter turnout increased in Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri yesterday
Voter turnout increased from 2016 in the Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri primaries.
The largest bump was in Michigan, where turnout was up by 30.5%, and they are still counting the votes. CNN has projected former Vice President Joe Biden will win in Michigan, which will be a pivotal state in the general election this fall.
Turnout was up more than 17% in Mississippi and more than 5% in Missouri.
It’s not easy to draw comparisons in the other states that held contests on Super Tuesday II: Washington state, Idaho and North Dakota. That's because they held caucuses in 2016 but changed their formats for 2020, holding primaries or party-run caucuses that closely resemble traditional primaries.
It’s clear from the numbers that primaries lead to higher turnout than caucuses.
Sanders wins North Dakota, CNN projects
Bernie Sanders will win the North Dakota Democratic caucuses, according to a projection from the CNN Decision Desk.
Watch:
It's 5 a.m. ET. Here's where things stand.
We're still waiting for results from Democratic contests in North Dakota and Washington state.
There are 14 delegates at stake in North Dakota and 89 delegates at stake in Washington state.
If you're just tuning in, here's what's happened so far:
- Joe Biden wins big: CNN has projected Biden will win Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri. Speaking from Philadelphia, Biden delivered a message of Democratic unity, extending an olive branch to Sanders and his supporters
- Bernie Sanders loses Michigan: Sanders won the state's Democratic primary in 2016. But Sanders' loss in Michigan tonight is both a mathematical and psychological wound.
Biden wins Idaho, CNN projects
Joe Biden will win Idaho, CNN projects, marking his fourth win of the night.
Earlier tonight, CNN projected Biden will win Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri.
There are 20 delegates at stake in Idaho.
Who won in 2016: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic caucuses, and Ted Cruz won the Republican primary.
Watch:
It's 12:30 a.m. ET. Here's where things stand.
We're still waiting for results from Democratic contests in Idaho, North Dakota and Washington. It's still too early to call a winner in those states.
Here's how many delegates are at stake in those states:
- Idaho: 20
- North Dakota: 14
- Washington: 89
What happened so far tonight: CNN projected Joe Biden will win Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri.
Campaign aide on Sanders' plans: "He'll debate"
Asked about Bernie Sanders’ plans moving forward, an aide told CNN tonight, “He’ll debate.”
The aide wouldn’t go any further.
What we know: The aide was likely referring to Sunday's CNN/Univision Democratic debate in Arizona.
Biden focuses on unifying Democrats after primary wins: "We’re going to bring this nation together"
Joe Biden focused on unifying Democrats in an address to supporters after his primary wins tonight, saying he and Bernie Sanders share a common goal: defeating Donald Trump.
“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion. We share a common goal, and together we'll defeat Donald Trump. We'll defeat him together,” Biden told supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Biden won the Michigan primary, CNN projects, in a major blow to Bernie Sanders’ hopes of a comeback. Earlier in the night, Biden also captured the Mississippi and Missouri primaries.
“We’re going to bring this nation together," Biden said. "We're regenerating a Democratic base, the Democratic Party."
"The African American community," Biden continued. "High school educated folks ... labor, suburban women, veterans, firefighters, union members and so many more. People of every economic station. The poor, who are struggling, and they are struggling in this environment. The middle class, who worries about whether or not they're going to be able to hang on and stay there, maintain economic security."
Several of Biden’s former 2020 rivals endorsed him over the past week, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. Biden touted this support and said, “Together, together we're bringing this party together. That’s what we have to do.”
“Tonight we are a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House," Biden continued. "That's our ultimate goal."
Watch:
Ocasio-Cortez: "Tonight's a tough night for the movement overall"
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, addressed tonight’s results on an Instagram livestream:
“There’s no sugar-coating it — tonight’s a tough night. Tonight’s a tough night for the movement overall.”
Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders at a rally in October, where she told his supporters, "It wasn't until I heard of a man by the name of Bernie Sanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being who deserves health care, housing, education and a living wage."