Sanders will deliver remarks in Burlington today

Voter turnout increased from 2016 in the Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri primaries.

The largest bump was in Michigan, where turnout was up by 30.5%, and they are still counting the votes. CNN has projected former Vice President Joe Biden will win in Michigan, which will be a pivotal state in the general election this fall.

Turnout was up more than 17% in Mississippi and more than 5% in Missouri.

It’s not easy to draw comparisons in the other states that held contests on Super Tuesday II: Washington state, Idaho and North Dakota. That's because they held caucuses in 2016 but changed their formats for 2020, holding primaries or party-run caucuses that closely resemble traditional primaries.

It’s clear from the numbers that primaries lead to higher turnout than caucuses.