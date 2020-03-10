Biden drew Michigan support from groups that backed Sanders in 2016, exit polls show

Joe Biden's projected Michigan win was carried by voters over the age of 65, moderates, and black voters, according to exit polls.

Around two-thirds or more of Biden’s core voter base, older voters, black voters, and moderates supported him in Michigan, as well as those who oppose a government-funded health program, voters whose top priority is race relations, and voters who prioritize beating President Trump over someone who agrees with them on policy.

Biden also performed much better than expected among groups Bernie Sanders won in 2016. The former vice president and the Vermont senator are currently neck and neck among men without a college degree, a group that Sanders won by 22 points in Michigan over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sanders also saw a decrease in his lead from 2016 among independent Democratic voters, from winning them by 43 percentage points in 2016 to leading Biden by more than 10 percentage points in 2020.