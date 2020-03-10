Super Tuesday II
Biden drew Michigan support from groups that backed Sanders in 2016, exit polls show
Joe Biden's projected Michigan win was carried by voters over the age of 65, moderates, and black voters, according to exit polls.
Around two-thirds or more of Biden’s core voter base, older voters, black voters, and moderates supported him in Michigan, as well as those who oppose a government-funded health program, voters whose top priority is race relations, and voters who prioritize beating President Trump over someone who agrees with them on policy.
Biden also performed much better than expected among groups Bernie Sanders won in 2016. The former vice president and the Vermont senator are currently neck and neck among men without a college degree, a group that Sanders won by 22 points in Michigan over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Sanders also saw a decrease in his lead from 2016 among independent Democratic voters, from winning them by 43 percentage points in 2016 to leading Biden by more than 10 percentage points in 2020.
Biden wins Michigan, CNN projects
Joe Biden will win Michigan, CNN projects, marking his third win of the night.
Earlier tonight, CNN projected that Biden will win Mississippi and Missouri.
There are 125 delegates at stake in Michigan tonight.
Who won in 2016: Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Watch:
Why tonight's results in Mississippi mirror Biden's Alabama win
In Mississippi, Joe Biden's biggest supporters were voters without a college degree, those over the age of 45, and moderates.
Biden carried around 9 in 10 voters in each of these groups — similar to how he performed in Alabama on Super Tuesday.
Democratic primary voters in Mississippi said that uniting the country was the top quality they were looking for in a nominee, according to CNN exit polls. Biden won more than 9 in 10 of those voters, too. He also soundly beat Bernie Sanders among voters who prioritized bringing about needed change and those who said caring about people like them were qualities that mattered most.
How Joe Biden took Missouri
Joe Biden won Missouri — a state Hillary Clinton barely took in 2016 — by carrying Democratic primary voters over 65, black voters, and those without a college degree, according to CNN exit polls.
Almost three quarters of each of those groups went for Biden.
Missouri exit polls also found a close race between Biden and Bernie Sanders among men without a college degree, a group that Sanders won in 2016 by 60%, topping Clinton by 21 percentage points. Sanders also lost support among independent voters. Slightly over half voted for him in 2020, versus 67% in 2016.
Here's where the candidates stand in the delegate count
After CNN projected that Joe Biden will win Mississippi and Missouri, here's where the former vice president and Sen. Bernie Sanders stand in the delegate count.
Biden: 656
Sanders: 563
Remember: A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win a majority and the nomination. So both Biden and Sanders are a long way from hitting that number.
Watch:
Biden is leading in Michigan
Joe Biden is leading in Michigan over Bernie Sanders.
In Michigan, Biden is leading with 52.1% of the vote, followed by Sanders with 43.3%.
Here's where things stand in Michigan:
Biden wins Missouri, CNN projects
Joe Biden will win Missouri, CNN projects.
There are 68 delegates at stake tonight in Missouri.
Who won in 2016: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary and Donald Trump won the Republican primary.
Watch:
Tonight marks potential primary pivot, with Biden eyeing "more of a presidential footing"
Tonight marks a turning point in the Democratic primary fight. Yes, this is the first head-to-head matchup between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. But it’s far more than that: It could be a significant pivot point in the campaign.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, both candidates suddenly have a real-time example to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump and his handling of the crisis. There’s little question that this almost certainly benefits Biden, highlighting his argument that he is ready to govern on Day One.
Not only does he intend to address the coronavirus crisis tonight, he plans to immediately turn “to more of a presidential footing,” in the words of one Biden adviser, and start delivering more speeches “about the gravity of the moment.”
At the same time, the crisis robs Sanders of one of his biggest strengths: His ability to draw massive crowds of supporters – something Biden has always struggled to do. Presidential campaigns often do not end on the same subjects as they begin. The 2008 campaign closed on the economy. It’s still an open question what the 2020 campaign turns on, but tonight is an inflection point – felt different by both campaigns.
Results are starting to come in from Michigan
All eyes are on Michigan tonight, where results are starting to come in.
But don't get too excited, results might not be finalized until tomorrow, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
Michigan counties will post partial results as they come on their county sites tonight.
Benson warned today that “the results of today’s elections may not be known until well into Wednesday.”