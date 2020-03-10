Super Tuesday II
Biden plans to deliver remarks in Philadelphia tonight
After canceling his primary night event in Cleveland out of an abundance of concerns related to coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden will instead deliver remarks tonight in Philadelphia, the campaign said.
Biden will speak at 9:30 p.m. ET.
One thing to note: Bernie Sanders' campaign also canceled a rally in Cleveland tonight "out of concern for public health and safety," his Communications Director Mike Casca told CNN.
Washington state Democrats want a candidate who can beat Trump more than anything else
As in other states, early exit poll results from Democratic voters in today's primary states showed majorities were looking for a candidate with a strong chance of beating President Trump over one who shares their views on the issues.
More primary voters in Washington, where around 7 in 10 said they were seeking a candidate who could defeat Trump, felt that way than in any state that's held a nominating contest so far. In Michigan and in Missouri, just under 6 in 10 said they prioritized picking a candidate with a good chance to win.
The figure in Washington is similar to the share who said the same in Colorado and California. The Michigan and Missouri numbers, however, are slightly below similar states that voted on Super Tuesday, such as Minnesota, where 65% felt that way.
Voters in Mississippi were least likely to say that they were angry about the Trump administration — only about half said they felt that way, similar to the share who felt that way in Alabama, which held its primary last week.
Washington voters also said they were angry about the Trump administration, with more than 8 in 10 saying they felt that way. That's the highest level recorded in Democratic primary exit polls this cycle.
In Michigan and Missouri, about two-thirds said they were angry — again, slightly lower than in Minnesota.
DNC announces no audience at upcoming primary debate because of coronavirus outbreak
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the nation, Democrats announced Tuesday that the CNN-Univision Democratic presidential debate set for this weekend will be held without an audience.
The Democratic National Committee’s decision to forgo an audience came at the request of the campaigns of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, as health officials urged people to avoid large gatherings and major events continued to be canceled for the foreseeable future. Both campaigns canceled events in Ohio Tuesday night following Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, urging large gatherings be cancelled and sporting events be held without fans.
“DNC has been in regular communication with local health officials and the Mayor's office, which advised that we could proceed as planned," DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement. "Nevertheless, our number one priority has and will continue to be the safety of our staff, campaigns, Arizonans and all those involved in the debate. We will continue to remain in daily contact with all stakeholders through Sunday.”
CNN officials agreed with the decision and noted that there would also be no press filing center or spin room at the debate.
“CNN’s top priority is the safety of our employees and community members,” the network said in a statement. “This extends to guests planning to attend or cover our debate on March 15. At the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to eliminate the debate live audience, the press filing center and spin room in Phoenix."
The debate will air exclusively LIVE on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International, and Univision at 8pET. The debate will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision’s digital properties. The full debate will be available exclusively the day following the airing on demand via cable/satellite systems, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/goon your desktop, smartphone, and tablets, and via CNNgo OTT apps), and CNN mobile apps on iOS and Android.
Democratic primary voters trust Biden more than Sanders in a crisis, exit polls show
Preliminary findings from CNN exit polls conducted in today's primary states show that Democratic voters trust former Vice President Joe Biden more than Sen. Bernie Sanders to handle a major crisis.
Roughly half of Democratic primary voters in Michigan as well as in Washington state said they trust Biden most among the Democratic candidates to handle a major crisis.
In Michigan, where the exit poll reflects only those who voted on Election Day, about a third say they trust Sanders most to handle a crisis.
In Missouri, preliminary exit poll results show Biden's edge on this measure is wider: About 6 in 10 say they trust him most to handle a major crisis, while about a quarter named Sanders.
In Washington, where voting is by mail and many ballots were cast before the field of candidates winnowed over the past week, about a quarter chose Sanders and roughly 1 in 5 chose Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the race on Friday.
Michigan official says final results will likely come tomorrow
Michigan counties will post partial results as they come on their county sites tonight, but Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is still sticking with her warning that “the results of today’s elections may not be known until well into Wednesday.”
Poll workers must match ballot numbers and voter signatures before the ballot can be counted. Most counties use older, slower tabulators, meaning certain employees in some counties could still be there counting until well after midnight.
In Michigan, some clerks offices began counting once polls opened. Michigan law prevents authorities from even opening envelopes containing mail-in ballots before Election Day.
A person who begins counting absentee ballots in the morning, must stay until the counting is complete, according to the Secretary of State’s office, meaning they are essentially in counting sequestration until the last absentee ballot is counted.
More context: The state of Michigan sent out 993,814 absentee by mail ballots. As of this morning, the Secretary of State’s office said 804,216 had been returned. Voters have until 8 p.m. CT to return ballots at the clerk of court.
Biden cancels rally in Cleveland tonight
Former Vice President Joe Biden has canceled his rally tonight in Cleveland, his Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield tweeted today.
Read her tweets:
Sanders cancels rally tonight "out of concern for public health"
The Bernie Sanders' campaign is canceling its rally in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight, Communications Director Mike Casca tells CNN.
“Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland," he said.
Casca continued: "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis."
More on this: There are at least 849 cases in the US, according to the state and local health agencies, governments and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are 365 Democratic delegates at stake today
Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders in the delegate count with 77 more delegates after a surprisingly strong showing in last week's Super Tuesday contests. California, which which voted last week, has not finished counting their votes, and Sanders is leading in the popular vote there.
There are 365 Democratic delegates up for grabs today:
- Idaho: 20 Democratic delegates at stake
- Michigan: 125 Democratic delegates at stake
- Mississippi: 36 Democratic delegates at stake
- Missouri: 68 Democratic delegates at stake
- North Dakota: 14 Democratic delegates at stake
- Washington: 89 Democratic delegates at stake
- Democrats abroad: 13 Democratic delegates at stake
A candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates at the Democratic National Convention in July to convey the nomination.
Two key things to remember about winning pledged delegates in Democratic primaries or caucuses:
- 15% threshold: A candidate can get delegates only if they get to 15% of the vote at EITHER the state level OR in a particular congressional or state legislative district.
- Proportionality: Democrats allocate their delegates proportionally. That means a candidate could not get the most votes in any particular state but still amass a solid base of delegates if he or she is achieving the 15% thresholds. One good way to look at this is that it is 57 contests in the states, territories and the Democrats Abroad organization, but also hundreds of district-level contests. Candidates can get delegates either way.
Learn more about the Democrats' delegate rules.
Polls start closing at 8 p.m. ET tonight
Voters are headed to the polls in six states today. Here's when those polls close:
- Idaho: Polls close at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET
- Michigan: Polls close at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET
- Mississippi: Polls close at 8 p.m. ET
- Missouri: Polls close at 8 p.m. ET
- North Dakota: Polls close at 8 p.m. ET
- Washington: There are vote-by-mail and in-person voting options available, and polls close at 11 p.m. ET
