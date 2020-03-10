Sanders wins North Dakota, CNN projects

Matt Rourke/AP

Joe Biden focused on unifying Democrats in an address to supporters after his primary wins tonight, saying he and Bernie Sanders share a common goal: defeating Donald Trump.

“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion. We share a common goal, and together we'll defeat Donald Trump. We'll defeat him together,” Biden told supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Biden won the Michigan primary, CNN projects, in a major blow to Bernie Sanders’ hopes of a comeback. Earlier in the night, Biden also captured the Mississippi and Missouri primaries.

“We’re going to bring this nation together," Biden said. "We're regenerating a Democratic base, the Democratic Party."

"The African American community," Biden continued. "High school educated folks ... labor, suburban women, veterans, firefighters, union members and so many more. People of every economic station. The poor, who are struggling, and they are struggling in this environment. The middle class, who worries about whether or not they're going to be able to hang on and stay there, maintain economic security."

Several of Biden’s former 2020 rivals endorsed him over the past week, including Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. Biden touted this support and said, “Together, together we're bringing this party together. That’s what we have to do.”

“Tonight we are a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honor to the White House," Biden continued. "That's our ultimate goal."

Watch: