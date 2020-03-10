Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden

It’s only been a week since Super Tuesday, when Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren were still on the ballot. Tonight, their absence in the race is benefiting Joe Biden — particularly in the critical Detroit suburbs.

The Biden campaign is feeling good about Oakland County — one of the those critical suburbs.

We spent time there on Sunday – and one thing was clear: the departure of Bloomberg and Warren from the race was essential to Biden.

Here's what a top Biden adviser in Michigan said tonight:

“Elizabeth Warren hasn’t endorsed anyone in this race, but her supporters are going with Biden. We can see that now.”

Anecdotally, given our time there on Sunday, that sentiment is coming true — as it is in other suburbs across the Detroit metro area.