By Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 8:48 a.m. ET, August 18, 2022
1 min ago

Trump is considering releasing surveillance footage of FBI Mar-a-Lago search, source say

From CNN's Gabby Orr, Sara Murray, Kaitlan Collins and Katelyn Polantz

The Secret Service stand at the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8.
The Secret Service stand at the gate of Mar-a-Lago after the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8. (Damon Higgins/Palm Beach Daily News/AP)

Some allies of former President Donald Trump are urging him to publicly release surveillance footage of FBI agents executing a search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago residence, a proposal that has drawn mixed reaction inside his orbit, CNN has learned.

The CCTV footage has been so closely held that aides to the former President aren't sure if he has seen it in full himself, said a person close to Trump.

"I don't think it's been shared by anyone outside of the attorneys," this person said.

Yet when asked earlier this week by Fox's Sean Hannity whether the footage would be released, Trump's son Eric said, "Absolutely Sean, at the right time. "

Some of Trump's aides and allies have encouraged the former President to make some of the footage available to the public, believing it could send a jolt of energy through the Republican Party's base. One person familiar with the conversations said there have been discussions about featuring the August footage in campaign-style ads, believing the footage could bolster Trump's claims of political persecution.

Another person close to Trump said it's not a matter of if the former President and his team release any of the footage, but when, noting it could be released before he makes a campaign announcement.

Others in Trump's orbit have warned of the potential risks to the former President if he does release the tapes. A second person close to Trump cautioned that releasing the footage could backfire by providing people with a visual understanding of the sheer volume of materials that federal agents seized from his oceanfront residence, including classified materials.

Keep reading.

23 min ago

Key things to know about today's hearing on a request to unseal the Mar-a-Lago affidavit

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

The federal magistrate judge who approved the Mar-a-Lago search warrant will hold a hearing Thursday at 1 p.m. ET in a Florida court to discuss requests to unseal investigators' probable cause affidavit, which the Justice Department has opposed releasing.

A federal judge on Friday unsealed the search warrant and property receipt from the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a move the Justice Department backed, but on Monday, the DOJ said it opposed releasing the affidavit specifically in an effort to protect witnesses and keep grand jury proceedings confidential.

"Disclosure of the government's affidavit at this stage would also likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations," the Justice Department wrote. "The fact that this investigation implicates highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and exacerbates the potential harm if information is disclosed to the public prematurely or improperly."

Media organizations, including CNN, had asked for the affidavit to be unsealed after the search last week at Trump's Palm Beach, Florida, club and residence.

The announcement of Thursday's hearing came hours before two people briefed on the matter said told CNN that the FBI interviewed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his former deputy Patrick Philbin earlier this year as part of the investigation into federal records taken to Trump's Palm Beach home.

The two are the most senior former Trump officials interviewed in what is now a criminal investigation of possible mishandling of classified information and obstruction. The pair are among a group of former Trump aides whom the FBI interviewed after the criminal probe got underway this spring, the people briefed on the matter said.

Keep reading here.

22 min ago

What we learned from the unsealed Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant last week

From CNN's Marshall Cohen and Sara Murray

A federal judge last week unsealed the search warrant and property receipt from the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The search, documents show, was an evidence-gathering step in a national security investigation about the mishandling of classified documents. Trump owns the sprawling estate, and it is his primary residence as well as a members-only club and resort.

The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from its search, including some materials marked as “top secret/SCI” — one of the highest levels of classification, according to documents from the search warrant that were released.

Here are some key things we learned from the unsealed documents:

Crimes identified in the warrant: The search warrant identifies three federal crimes that the Justice Department is looking at as part of its investigation: violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal handling of government records.

The inclusion of the crimes indicates the Justice Department has probable cause to investigate those offenses as it was gathering evidence in the search, but no one has been charged.

The receipt for property that was seized during the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The receipt for property that was seized during the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Jon Elswick/AP)

What the FBI recovered: One of the newly unsealed documents is a search warrant “receipt” listing the items that the FBI collected from Mar-a-Lago. That document reveals FBI agents removed more than 20 boxes from Trump’s resort and residence in Palm Beach, as well as binders of photos, sets of classified government materials and at least one handwritten note.

According to the search warrant receipt, federal agents seized:

  • 1 set of “top secret/SCI” documents
  • 4 sets of “top secret” documents
  • 3 sets of “secret” documents
  • 3 sets of “confidential” documents.

Areas authorized for search: The court documents also offer new details about the search itself and revealed that FBI agents were only allowed access to specific locations within Mar-a-Lago as they combed Trump’s resort residence for potential evidence of crimes.

The judge authorized the FBI to search what the bureau called the “45 Office,” as well as “all other rooms or areas” at Mar-a-Lago that were available to Trump and his staff for storing boxes and documents. The FBI’s warrant application to the judge specifically said that federal agents would avoid areas being rented or used by third parties, “such as Mar-a-Lago members” and “private guest suites.”

Read more about what is in the search warrant here.