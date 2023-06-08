Audio
Russia's war in Ukraine

Live Updates

The latest on the Trump indictment in classified documents probe

By Maureen Chowdhury, Tori B. Powell and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 7:54 p.m. ET, June 8, 2023
3 min ago

Trump says he has been summoned to appear in court on Tuesday in Miami

From CNN's Evan Perez

Former President Donald Trump has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. local time, he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

2 min ago

Biden on why Americans should trust the Mar-a-Lago probe: "I'm honest"

From CNN's Allie Malloy

President Joe Biden said Americans should trust the Justice Department’s investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.

"Because you’ll notice, I have never once – not one single time – suggested to the Justice Department what they should do or not do on whether to bring any charges or not bring any charges," the president told reporters Thursday. "I’m honest.” 
8 min ago

Justice Department is moving law enforcement resources to Miami for expected Trump appearance, source says

From CNN's Evan Perez

The Justice Department is moving additional resources to Miami ahead of an expected court appearance next week by former President Donald Trump, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

8 min ago

Former White House official told federal prosecutors Trump knew of proper declassification process

From CNN's Zachary Cohen and Paula Reid

A key former White House official was interviewed earlier this year by special counsel prosecutors investigating the handling of classified materials by both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, CNN learned.

The former career official, who was in charge of advising the Trump and Obama administrations on the declassification process, is the only known witness to be interviewed by both teams of prosecutors investigating Trump and Biden.

During those voluntary interviews, the former official told CNN there was a distinct difference in the line of questioning from prosecutors in the two probes.

While prosecutors in the Trump case aggressively focused on any first-hand interactions with the former president, including conversations about how to properly declassify documents, prosecutors in the Biden case were more concerned with the mechanics of packing and moving boxes into Biden’s home in Delaware as his time as vice president came to an end.

“You wouldn’t expect it to match the intensity, and it didn’t,” the former official said comparing the interview with Biden investigators to discussions with prosecutors in the Trump probe.

Speaking to CNN on condition of anonymity, the former official said he told federal prosecutors that Trump knew the proper process for declassifying documents and followed it correctly at times while in office.

The interview with the former official, which has not been previously reported, was an indication that prosecutors were seeking evidence suggesting Trump understood the process for declassifying documents. That could undercut Trump’s claims that he automatically declassified everything he took with him to Mar-a-Lago.

8 min ago

Trump has been indicted in Justice Department probe, source says

From CNN's Paula Reid and Kristen Holmes

Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa on June 1, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump attends an event with supporters at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, in Des Moines, Iowa on June 1, 2023. Charlie Neibergall/AP

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the Justice Department investigation into the misuse of classified documents, a source familiar with the matter said.

Trump has been charged with seven counts, according to a source.

This marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges, and it is the second time Trump has been charged criminally this year 

Trump also posted on Truth Social that he has been indicted.

1 min ago

Justice Department had informed Trump he was a target in the classified documents probe, sources say

From CNN's Kaitlan Collins, Paula Reid, Sara Murray, Jeremy Herb and Kristen Holmes 

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8, 2022, FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.
This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8, 2022, FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Department of Justice/AP

The Justice Department had informed Donald Trump’s legal team that he was a target in the federal investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The sources were informed of the target letter and its contents but had not seen it themselves. 

Prosecutors’ decision to inform Trump he’s a target crystallized that special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation was focused on Trump’s actions and not just the actions of people around him. 

Justice Department regulations allow for prosecutors to notify subjects of an investigation that they have become a target. The notifications aren’t required, and prosecutors can use their discretion. Once informed, a target has the opportunity to present evidence or testify to the grand jury if they choose. 

Trump, in a recent interview with The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, would not say whether he had been told he was a target in the special counsel’s investigation, but he denied that he had been told he would be indicted. 

Multiple people who talked to Trump at length the early June told CNN they were confused by the news and said Trump did not raise that he was a target or seemed agitated.   

Read more about the letter here.

CNN's Holmes Lybrand and Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

17 min ago

Here's what you should know about the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

From CNN's Dan Berman

Special counsel Jack Smith has been overseeing the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump’s resort and into parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

The Justice Department investigation has looked into whether documents from the Trump White House were illegally mishandled when they were taken to Mar-a-Lago in Florida after he left office. A federal grand jury has interviewed potential witnesses regarding how Trump handled the documents.

Agents first subpoenaed the Trump Organization for Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage last summer, before the August search by the FBI. But as more classified documents were found through the end of last year, investigators sought more surveillance footage from the Trump Organization, sources tell CNN.

That included an additional subpoena after the FBI search in August and a request from the Justice Department for the Trump Organization to preserve additional footage in late October, according to one of the sources.

The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, has previously said that at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Mar-a-Lago, including some classified records.

Any unauthorized retention or destruction of White House documents could violate a criminal law that prohibits the removal or destruction of official government records, legal experts told CNN.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Jeremy Herb and Kaitlan Collins contributed reporting.

16 min ago

Key things to know about Jack Smith, the special counsel overseeing the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

From CNN's  Zachary Cohen, Kara Scannell, Jeremy Herb, Katelyn Polantz and Chandelis Duster

Jack Smith, the special counsel announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is a long-time prosecutor who has overseen a variety of high-profile cases during a career that spans decades.

Smith’s experience ranges from prosecuting a sitting US senator to bringing cases against gang members who were ultimately convicted of murdering New York City police officers. In recent years, Smith has prosecuted war crimes at The Hague. His career in multiple parts of the Justice Department, as well as in international courts, has allowed him to keep a relatively low-profile in the oftentimes brassy legal industry.

In a statement following his announcement, Smith pledged to conduct the investigations “independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”

“The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate,” Smith said.

A career prosecutor: Smith began his career as an assistant district attorney with the New York County District Attorney’s Office in 1994. He worked in the Eastern District of New York in 1999 as an assistant US attorney, where he prosecuted cases including civil rights violations and police officers murdered by gangs, according to the Justice Department.

As a prosecutor in Brooklyn, New York, one of Smith’s biggest and most high-profile cases was prosecuting gang member Ronell Wilson for the murder of two New York City police department detectives during an undercover gun operation in Staten Island.

Wilson was convicted and sentenced to death, the first death penalty case in New York at the time in 50 years, though a judge later found he was ineligible for the death penalty.

Moe Fodeman, who worked with Smith at EDNY, called him “one of the best trial lawyers I have ever seen.”

Read more about Smith's career here.

1 min ago

Analysis: Here's why the Trump tape is so important for the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation

From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf

The 2021 audio tape of former President Donald Trump acknowledging he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran is a key example of what special counsel prosecutors are looking at in the case against Trump regarding the alleged mishandling of records and obstruction of justice.

The recording – which was reported exclusively by CNN – undermines all the arguments from Trump about his retention of classified documents after leaving the White House. The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

CNN’s Senior Crime and Justice Reporter Katelyn Polantz, part of the reporting team that uncovered the existence of the 2021 recording, weighed in on some of the reasons why these new developments are so important and why the federal investigation is taking so long:

What does the tape mean? First of all, it’s an audio tape that the Justice Department has, which is a big deal on its own because an audio tape is evidence. And from all of the former prosecutors we’ve talked to, this is the type of evidence that would be admissible in court – that was legally recorded. We don’t know what the actual words on the tape are and what you can hear Trump saying, but the way it’s been described to us is that it makes it abundantly clear that it captures Trump’s knowledge that he:

  • has classified information in his possession still, where it should not be, outside of the hands of the federal government,
  • and also is willfully keeping it, which is a really important element when you’re looking at a criminal case.

So that’s all very significant. Whether or not it’s declassified – his team spends a lot of time focusing on that, whether he had this ability to declassify – that’s actually not what the law is about.

What we know about how or when the special counsel got the recording? We’re still trying to learn more details about that, but we do know that a key moment in this part of the investigation happens in mid-March of this year. That is when one of the aides to Donald Trump, Margo Martin, who was in this meeting at Bedminster, makes a grand jury appearance in Washington, DC. We saw her and we reported it when she went in. Our understanding is that at some point after that, the Trump legal team begins to understand that this tape is in the hands of the Justice Department. But it’s entirely possible they knew about it before then.

Read more.