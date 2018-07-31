Paul Manafort served as President Trump's campaign chairman between June and August 2016, resigning amid questions over his lobbying overseas.

He has a long career in politics: In the 1980s, he founded a lobbying firm with Roger Stone, another Trump adviser under investigation.

Manafort is charged with bank fraud and tax crimes. Prosecutors claim he hid millions of dollars in income from lobbying for Ukrainian politicians, all while failing to pay taxes and spending the money on US real estate and personal luxury purchases.

He has pleaded not guilty.

He's also scheduled to face trial in Washington, DC, on related charges in September.

