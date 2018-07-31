The Manafort trial: Opening statements beginBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Catch up: What you need to know about Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort served as President Trump's campaign chairman between June and August 2016, resigning amid questions over his lobbying overseas.
He has a long career in politics: In the 1980s, he founded a lobbying firm with Roger Stone, another Trump adviser under investigation.
Manafort is charged with bank fraud and tax crimes. Prosecutors claim he hid millions of dollars in income from lobbying for Ukrainian politicians, all while failing to pay taxes and spending the money on US real estate and personal luxury purchases.
He has pleaded not guilty.
He's also scheduled to face trial in Washington, DC, on related charges in September.
Manafort jury sworn in and opening statements are expected to begin this afternoon
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
A jury of six men and six women has been sworn in for the criminal trial of Paul Manafort in Alexandria, Virginia.
Also selected were four alternate jurors of three women and one man.
It took seven rounds of the selection process for attorneys on both sides to reach 12 jurors.
Though the initial jury pool of 65 people from Northern Virginia was largely white, the group that will decide Manafort's guilt was quite diverse, with at least three of the jurors not being white and two not white alternates as well. They range in age.
The court will take a lunch break for almost an hour, and opening statements are expected to begin this afternoon.