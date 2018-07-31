Here's what happened on Day 9 of the Manafort trial

Irfan Kirimca, a ticket operations manager at New York Yankees, testified against Paul Manafort for a total of only 10 minutes.

But in that time, prosecutors provided the jury with what may be home run evidence — Manafort alone controlled his secret foreign bank accounts and used them for personal pleasures.

Manafort emailed an employee of the Yankees in 2011 to tell them to expect payment of $226,800 for his tickets "sent from Global Highway LLC." That's one of dozens of Cypriot accounts Manafort allegedly hid from the government to collect his Ukrainian lobbying income and for which he never paid taxes.

Two days later, Kirimca confirmed an email that said the Yankees got a wire payment from Global Highway's account for $226,800 for Manafort's tickets.

His longtime deputy, Rick Gates, was not involved in the payment.

In another email, prosecutor Brandon Van Grack showed to Kirimca and the jury, a Yankees employee asked Manafort if he and his wife would attend opening day 2016. They would, Manafort replied, "Perfect."

Manafort had a multi-year agreement with the Yankees. The agreement included:

Manafort had buy four seats for 81 games in a season.

His seats were in the Legends Suite, somewhere between rows 14A and 27A at Yankee stadium, Kirimca testified.

The seats cost more than $200,0000 a year.

Every year Manafort bought seats, he had them sent to his Trump Tower condo, Kirimca said.

Gates never told the Yankees he'd pay for Manafort's season tickets, Kirimca said. And Manafort's deputy, whom the defense team hopes to pin much of the alleged financial crimes, was never a season ticket holder.

The role of the Yankees tickets' in Manafort's case still isn't entirely apparent.

Why this matters: Prosecutors have highlighted several times throughout previous witness' testimony, including bankers testifying about alleged bank fraud and Manafort's debts, that Manafort attempted to pass off the Yankees expense onto Gates at the same time he told banks he was worth millions and sought millions more from them.