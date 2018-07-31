First witness with immunity testifies against Manafort

Accountant Cindy Laporta, the first witness granted immunity from prosecution so she would be forced to testify in the Paul Manafort trial, has taken the stand.

Laporta inherited Manafort's account in 2014 from accountant Philip Ayliff, whom she worked with at the tax firm Kositzka, Wicks and Company.

She is one of five witnesses with immunity on the prosecutors' roster for the trial. Without immunity, the individuals would be able to refrain from answering questions by asserting their Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.

Before Ayliff finished his testimony, he told the jury he knew of no foreign entities —meaning companies or accounts — that Manafort had in Cyprus.

What prosecutors are trying to prove: They are trying to show that Manafort hid many foreign accounts from his personal financial service providers and from the US government, and used them to pay for expensive personal items.