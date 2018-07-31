The Manafort trial: Day 4By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
First witness with immunity testifies against Manafort
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Accountant Cindy Laporta, the first witness granted immunity from prosecution so she would be forced to testify in the Paul Manafort trial, has taken the stand.
Laporta inherited Manafort's account in 2014 from accountant Philip Ayliff, whom she worked with at the tax firm Kositzka, Wicks and Company.
She is one of five witnesses with immunity on the prosecutors' roster for the trial. Without immunity, the individuals would be able to refrain from answering questions by asserting their Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.
Before Ayliff finished his testimony, he told the jury he knew of no foreign entities —meaning companies or accounts — that Manafort had in Cyprus.
What prosecutors are trying to prove: They are trying to show that Manafort hid many foreign accounts from his personal financial service providers and from the US government, and used them to pay for expensive personal items.
Court resumes as attorneys focus in on Manafort's accounting firm
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Court is now back after the lunch break. After Manafort's attorney cross-examines accountant Philip Ayliff, prosecutor Uzo Asonye has told the judge they will call Cindy La Porta, another member of the accounting firm.
La Porta is one of the witnesses who has been granted immunity to testify.
Judge T.S. Ellis said either side could raise the immunity issue before the jury.
Manafort's attorney is expected to begin cross-examining Ayliff now.
Manafort rented out his Trump Tower condo while claiming it was only for personal use, accountant testifies
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Paul Manafort tried to assure a bank that the Trump Tower property he owned on Fifth Avenue in New York was used as a personal residence, while in fact he used it as a rental property, the accountant Philip Ayliff said in court Friday.
After Manafort suggested to Ayliff in an email that the Trump Tower property "has never been a rental property," Ayliff spoke with a bank, UBS, that had inquired about the condo's usage.
"I told them exactly. It was a rental," Ayliff said in court. Manafort had always used the condo as a "self-rental," Ayliff added, meaning that his company DMP International rented it from another company Manafort controlled, John Hannah LLC.
Manafort and his business associates stayed in the Trump Tower space when they traveled to New York City instead of paying for hotel rooms, Ayliff said.
Why this matters: Whether the property was a rental or a personal residence affected Manafort's tax deductibles, Ayliff said. It also speaks to the general theory prosecutions have built towards: That Manafort lied to banks about how his used his real estate so that he could get more mortgage funding than the banks would normally be willing to lend.
Ayliff testified that another property, on Howard Street in New York, also was a rental listed on AirBnB, even though Manafort called it a personal residence. The Howard Street condo is named in the indictment as part of one bank fraud allegation. Prosecutors alleged in the indictment that Manafort used a sham $1.5 million loan from a Cypriot shell company he controlled, Peranova, to buy the Howard Street property.
Jurors haven't heard that part of the story yet. So far, they've learned that the Peronova loan eventually became income that Manafort claimed. Ayliff testified that he saw no evidence ever that Manafort paid off interest or principal on the purported Peronova "loan."
Manafort trial breaks for lunch
From CNN's Kara Scannell and Katelyn Polantz
Court broke at about 12:20 p.m. ET for lunch and will reconvene at 1:30 p.m.
Philip Ayliff, the accountant, is still on the stand, but prosecution has finished its first round of questioning him. The defense team plans to cross-examine him after lunch for about 45 minutes.
The defense team wanted to question Ayliff in front of the jury about how he would have retained his client's records if an IRS audit arose.
Judge T.S. Ellis said defense lawyer Kevin Downing could ask two questions:
- One about whether the tax accountants had documents with the names of companies that had connections to foreign banks
- And whether the accounting firm kept corporate ledgers for audit purposes.
Downing said they hoped to point out that Manafort had revealed the foreign account names to his tax preparers.
"Only a fool would give that kind of information to his accountant if he was trying to conceal his accounts," Downing said.
The prosecutors have tried to keep out of court the suggestion that the government did not audit Manafort and thus had no reason to bring a criminal case against him.
Tax preparer didn't know about Manafort-controlled companies
From CNN's Kara Scannell and Liz Stark
Paul Manafort's tax preparer Philip Ayliff was asked about several companies identified on a client list provided by Manafort. Ayliff identified nine of them, including Lucicle Consultants Ltd and Global Highway Ltd, as clients.
What prosecutors have alleged: Prosecutors say in the indictment that some of the same companies were actually controlled by Manafort and were used to pay vendors for home renovation, expensive suits and luxury cars.
Ayliff said he had no knowledge that Manafort or Gates had any financial interest in those companies. He added that he had no understanding of the relationship with the companies beyond them being identified by Manafort and Gates as clients.
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye asked why Ayliff would want to know if there was any financial interest by Manafort. Ayliff said if there was a financial interest then Manafort would have had to identify them as foreign bank accounts.
Ayliff was also asked if he would want to know if any income from foreign accounts was used to pay US vendors. Ayliff said yes, he would want to make sure the income was reported correctly.
Asonye later showed email exchanges where Ayliff was following up with Gates on questions about Manafort's tax returns. In one email, Ayliff asked Gates about the source of funding for the Union St. property, to which Gates responded: "This came from a savings account of Kathy's, according to PJM."
Manafort never told his US accountants about foreign financial activity
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Philip Ayliff, a tax preparer for Paul Manafort, confirmed to the jury that his tax preparation firm received several emails from Manafort and his right hand man Rick Gates assuring the accountants that they had no foreign accounts.
Ayliff's firm asked Manafort directly in an email in 2011 if he, or his wife, or two daughters had foreign accounts.
Manafort said no, according to an email shown to the jury.
Again in 2012, Gates told the accounting firm "we do not need to file for Paul" documents that showed his interest in Cypriot accounts to the US government.
In 2013, the accountants asked about Manafort's foreign accounts a third time.
The accountants reminded Gates in an email that Manafort would need to disclose to the US Treasury Department any foreign accounts he controlled.
"As discussed, to my knowledge, nothing has changed," Gates wrote back.
Important note: It is a crime not to disclose to the US government any transactions with or money kept in a foreign country.
Manafort has pleaded not guilty to four charges of this crime. The foreign bank account reporting charges are one of three types of criminal charges Manafort faces. The prosecution has previously presented some evidence that speak to his alleged bank fraud and tax crimes.
Prosecutors have even implied that Manafort and Gates used a separate set of accountant in Cyprus and filed tax returns in the country unbeknownst to their US-based financial specialists.
Manafort or Gates "never told you they filed tax returns in Cyprus" or had accountants on the Mediterranean Island, prosecutor Uzo Asonye asked Ayliff in court.
"No," Ayliff responded.
Manafort improperly paid his own salary, his tax preparer tells jury
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Philip Ayliff, a tax preparer for Paul Manafort, told the jury Friday morning that in 2012, Manafort was improperly paying himself a salary through the consulting company he and his wife owned.
Manafort reported on his 2012 tax return a total income of $5.36 million. At the time, he and his wife each owned 50 percent of the Ukraine-focused political consulting firm DMP International.
He also reported earning wages of $1.99 million — the same amount his bookkeeper testified to yesterday.
Partners with ownership of businesses like DMP International shouldn't pay out wages, Ayliff testified.
"When we found out he had been paid through the payroll company, we stopped the practice going forward" but still reported the amount on Manafort's 2012 tax return, Ayliff said.
That year was the same time DMP International received a $1.5 million loan from his alleged shell company Peronova Holdings Limited, which was forgiven and counted as income years later.
It was the first year DMP International existed, after a previous consulting firm that Manafort solely owned was liquidated.
Manafort Day 4: Prosecution dives into alleged tax, bank fraud
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Jeremy Herb and Kara Scannell
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has fully transitioned from displaying Paul Manafort's luxurious tastes to explaining to jurors how they say the former Trump campaign chairman lied on his taxes and falsified his bookkeeping to obtain banking loans.
The discussion of Manafort's taxes and finances cuts to the heart of the prosecution's case against Manafort, who is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The wider context: The case is the first that Mueller's team has taken to trial as part of its broad investigation of Russian election interference in 2016, and the trial is occurring while the special counsel negotiates with President Donald Trump's legal team about Trump being interviewed.
Who's on the stand today: Manafort's former accountant Philip Ayliff is back on the stand on Friday morning, continuing his testimony that began Thursday afternoon. Ayliff's colleagues are expected to follow him into the witness stand when his testimony concludes.
Ayliff, who prepared Manafort's taxes, testified Thursday that Manafort never said he had foreign bank accounts, a question that's asked on IRS tax forms. It's a crime to hide foreign bank accounts from the US government.
The star witness: Once the prosecution finishes with the accountants, the most high-profile witness is expected to take the stand: Manafort's former deputy Rick Gates.
His testimony could come as early as Friday, although the timing is still up in the air.
Gates has pleaded guilty after being charged by Mueller's team last year, and the Manafort's legal team has signaled it plans to make Gates a key portion of its defense, seeking to blame Gates for Manafort's alleged crimes.
Prosecutors ask judge to allow them to display FBI-produced charts in the courtroom
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Prosecutors at Paul Manafort's criminal trial are again asking Judge T.S. Ellis to allow them to use more visual aids in the courtroom, according to a court filing Friday morning.
Throughout the week, Ellis has stood in prosecutors' way when they've wanted to show photographs of Manafort's expensive clothing and other personal purchases and charts summarizing financial findings to the jury.
This time, they're asking the judge to allow them to use two dozen visual aids --charts prepared by the FBI that summarize hundreds of wire transfers Manafort allegedly made and other financial totals.
"The jury is more likely to understand the evidence through summary charts, and presenting the evidence through charts rather than through the voluminous underlying documents will save time," prosecutors wrote in request to the judge on Friday morning.
Ellis will likely address the request without the jury present during proceedings on Friday.
Ellis has repeatedly instructed the prosecutors not to spend much time showing images on the video screens in the court room, as he's been intent on having the trial "move along."
The jurors will be allowed to peruse some of the images outside the courtroom before they decide the case.