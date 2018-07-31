The Manafort trial: Jury deliberations continueBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha, Brian Ries and Sophie Tatum, CNN
A grandma attending the trial has been knitting throughout. She's made four blankets so far.
From CNN's Annie Grayer
Terry Farrar, the wife of the former US Ambassador to Panama, has been attending the Paul Manafort trial since it started 14 days ago (barring a few days she was called for grandma duty by one of her four grandchildren).
Farrar said this is her first trial — which is easy for her to attend since she lives across the street. While in the courtroom, Farrar has been knitting blankets to donate to her church.
Every time Farrar has entered the courthouse she has followed the procedure of forgoing electronics and going through security.
Today, however, something different happened.
After the jury was sent back to resume deliberations, two US Marshals pulled Farrar out of the courtroom and into the hallway.
"They told me I was not allowed to have my sewing materials in court with me," Farrar said.
Farrar had brought plastic knitting needles with her to work on blankets during court. "They think it could be used as a weapon," even though she added, "they said I don't fit the profile."
To illustrate her small size, Farrar recalled how government officials, who worked for her husband, used to use her for weightlifting practice.
"I'm less than 100 pounds," Farrar said, "they used to use me as a weight."
The US Marshals ushered her downstairs to run her bag through the courthouse security checkpoint again, and put her bag through the x-ray machine.
"They said they didn't understand how it had gotten through," Farrar said.
Her materials have been confiscated (security is holding the knitting needles for her downstairs), but Farrar said she is determined to keep sewing. She plans to use her fingers to crochet.
Farrar has used her blanket making as a marker for how long the trial has gone on.
"I call it a 'four blanket trial,' hopefully it won't be a five blanket trial," she said.
Manafort judge says he has received "threats" and won't release juror names
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
The judge presiding over the trial of Paul Manafort said he's received "threats" and is not willing to disclose jurors' names and addresses requested by media outlets.
"I don't feel right if I release their names," Judge T.S. Ellis said.
Ellis did not disclose details about the threats in a hearing Friday. But he said it was enough to make him wary of making the 12 jurors and four alternates' names public. The jury has not yet reached a verdict and is currently deliberating for the second day.
"I had no idea myself this case would arouse such public interest. I still am surprised," Ellis said.
He added that the US Marshals Service follows him everywhere, even to his hotel — which he presumably stays in when court is in session because he lives outside of Northern Virginia. The jurors don't have that protection, and Ellis even keeps secret the name of his hotel, he said.
He also noted that making the jurors' names public in such a high-profile case could chill future potential jurors in similarly watched cases from wanting to serve.
The media attorney, Matthew Kelley from the law firm Ballard Spahr, argued that the appeals court governing the area says juror names should be made public except in special circumstances.
Paul Manafort is in the courtroom for a 2 p.m. ET hearing
From CNN's Jamie Ehrlich and Katelyn Polantz
Paul Manafort, his defense team and prosecutors are in the courtroom for the 2 p.m. ET hearing on motions brought by CNN and other media to unseal some sealed parts of the trial, as well as the names of jurors.
The judge had asked the team, including Manafort, to attend.
Trump calls the Manafort trial "very sad" — but he won't comment on a possible pardon
From CNN's Abby Phillip
President Trump on Friday characterized the trial that is ongoing against his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort as "very sad."
But asked if he would pardon Manafort, Trump answered, "I don't talk about that."
He went on to criticize the trial, in which Manafort is facing multiple charges, including bank fraud.
Manafort judge: "A thirsty press is essential in a free country"
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Judge T.S. Ellis said he will hold a hearing after 2 p.m. ET today on a motion by CNN and other media organizations to unseal the names and addresses of jurors, as well as other parts of the trial that are currently secret.
The judge says he plans to make public all bench conferences currently under seal with one exception — likely the part of the trial where the Special Counsel's office discussed information about their ongoing investigation.
Some names and medical information may also be redacted from what is ultimately unsealed.
The jury's second day of deliberations has begun
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
The jury was sent back to resume deliberations at 9:38 a.m. ET.
With that, the jury has now entered its second day of deliberations.
The jury starts its 2nd day of deliberations at 9:30 a.m. ET
The jury in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will return to court at 9:30 a.m. ET for its second day of deliberations.
After a full day Thursday, the jury hadn't yet reached a verdict on the 18 counts of tax evasion, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts brought by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
We're not sure how long all of this could take: There could be a few more hours left, or the process could take days. Manafort is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes, and the jury has a lot of evidence to sift through as it debates those charges.
We'll update here as soon as we know more.
