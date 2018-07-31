The Manafort trial: Day 5By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Rick Gates will testify next
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Rick Gates, Paul Manafort's former right-hand man, will be the next witness to testify in Manafort's criminal trial, defense attorney Kevin Downing said in court around 2:35 p.m. ET.
He is not on the stand yet, but will likely testify beginning Monday afternoon.
What you need to know about Gates: Gates served as Manafort's right-hand man in their multimillion-dollar political consulting business and was also a deputy campaign manager for Trump. He agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller to give evidence against his former boss in return for a potentially reduced sentence.
Why his testimony matters: When he takes the stand, it will represent the biggest test yet for Mueller's investigation even though this case does not directly play into the issue of alleged cooperation by the Trump campaign in Russian election meddling.
Trial resumes with more testimony from Manafort's former accountant
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Elizabeth Landers
The trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has resumed Monday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia.
Cindy Laporta, Manafort's former accountant, has taken the stand again for cross-examination lead by defense attorney, Kevin Downing.
Prosecutors mentioned to Judge T.S. Ellis that marital infidelity could come up in the cross-examination of a witness and the lawyers would like to talk to the judge before that questioning proceeds.
It's unclear which witness this situation could apply to.
They also said two FBI forensic accountants who are on the witness list and want to present transaction summaries to the jury are not likely to take the stand Monday afternoon. It's unclear which witness may follow Laporta.
Rick Gates could testify today
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Stephen Collinson and Elizabeth Landers
The tax and bank fraud trial of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort resumes this afternoon with Rick Gates, the prosecution's key witness, expected to testify.
What you need to know about Gates: Gates served as Manafort's right-hand man in their multimillion-dollar political consulting business and was also a deputy campaign manager for Trump. He agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller to give evidence against his former boss in return for a potentially reduced sentence.
Why his testimony matters: When he takes the stand — possibly as early as late Monday or on Tuesday — it will represent the biggest test yet for Mueller's investigation even though this case does not directly play into the issue of alleged cooperation by the Trump campaign in Russian election meddling.
Learn more about Gates in the video below:
It's Day 5 of the Manafort trial. Catch up on what happened last week.
Testimony in the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort kicks back up at 1 p.m. ET today.
Here's what you need to know about the first four days of the trial:
- The prosecution's opening statement: Prosecutors on Tuesday accused Manafort of being a "shrewd" liar who orchestrated a global scheme to avoid paying taxes on millions of dollars.
- A life of luxury: Prosecutors are painting a picture detailing Manafort's extravagant purchases. A landscaper testified that Manafort spent about $450,000 on landscaping over five years, and said Manafort had "one of the biggest ponds in the Hamptons." Prosecutors have also detailed expensive jackets that belong to Manafort.
- The defense's strategy: Manafort's lawyer made clear the plan is to point the finger at Manafort's longtime deputy Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and lying to federal investigators in February.
Mueller to show evidence that Manafort said Gates wasn't involved
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Prosecutor Greg Andres said they plan to offer evidence that would show Paul Manafort’s own lawyer said that Rick Gates was “not involved” with certain bank records from Cyprus, potentially undercutting the defense’s theory that Gates was calling the shots.
Just before the trial broke for lunch, Andres said during the investigation the special counsel’s office served a subpoena on Manafort asking him to provide his own bank records from accounts held in Cyprus.
Manafort complied with the subpoena and included in the response a note from his attorney, Kevin Downing, stating that Gates was “not involved” with these bank records and they belonged to Manafort. Prosecutors want to introduce that evidence and are working with Manafort’s attorneys to reach agreement on how that evidence is entered. Andres said they may anonymize or redact Downing’s name since it could be viewed by the jury as a conflict.
Gates is the prosecution’s star witness and is expected to take the stand early next week. Manafort’s attorneys have painted Gates as the orchestrator of the alleged fraud.
Downing is on deck to question Cindy Laporta, Manafort’s accountant who testified that she knowingly sent banks fake documents, when the trial resumes Monday afternoon.
Here's what happened on the fourth day of the Manafort trial
The fourth day of testimony in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has just wrapped up. Here's everything you need to know from day four of his trial:
- The witnesses: The jury heard from tax preparer Philip Ayliff and accountant Cindy Laporta.
- What the tax preparer said: Ayliff told the jury that in 2012, Manafort was improperly paying himself a salary through the consulting company he and his wife owned.
- What the accountant said: Laporta, who has immunity from prosecution, testified that a letter she sent from a shell company to Citizens Bank to help Manafort get a multimillion-dollar loan was a fake.
- Manafort never told US accountants about foreign financial activity: Ayliff also confirmed to the jury that his tax preparation firm received several emails from Manafort and his former deputy Rick Gates assuring the accountants that they had no foreign accounts.
- Testimony continues: The trial resumes at 1 p.m. ET Monday.
Accountant testifies Manafort asked her to falsify company's financial statement for bank
From CNN's Liz Stark
Accountant Cindy Laporta testified that Paul Manafort asked her in August 2016 — his last month as chair of Donald Trump's campaign — to falsify numbers related to his company's profits.
He told her that the financial statement for his company should reflect money billed but not yet collected in Ukraine. Manafort's company did not do its accounting in that way. He told Laporta that the income would be received in November 2016.
The jury also saw Manafort's email requests to Laporta.
Laporta testified that she didn't send the financial statement to the bank because she never received the documentation to back it up.
Witnesses have testified that Manafort's company was broke after his Ukrainian work dried up in 2014.
Testimony just wrapped up for the day
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Liz Stark
Testimony in the criminal trial of Paul Manafort has ended for the day.
Accountant Cindy Laporta, who testified Friday that she sent a fake letter to a bank to help Manafort secure a loan, will return to the witness stand at 1 p.m. ET Monday.
Prosecutors completed their direct questioning of Laporta on Friday. The defense team will have the opportunity to question her on Monday.
Accountant admits sending fake letter to help Manafort secure multimillion-dollar loan
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Cindy Laporta testified that a letter she sent from a shell company to Citizens Bank to help Paul Manafort get a multimillion-dollar loan was a fake.
The Manafort-controlled shell company Peranova Holdings had "loaned" Manafort $1.5 million for several years — a fiction in itself because it helped Manafort reduce his taxable income, prosecutors have alleged.
In 2016, when Manafort sought a legitimate Citizens Bank loan, the bank said it worried that his company DMP International didn't have enough cash to pay back its debt to Peranova. So, Gates sent Laporta, an accountant who inherited Paul Manafort's account in 2014, a forged loan forgiveness letter from Peranova back-dated half-year earlier.
Gates told Laporta in an email he would "chase down the signatures," effectively acknowledging the letter he provided from the supposed lender wasn't real. The fake letter was later signed by a "Georgia Chrysostomides."
Here's the letter:
Laporta then took the fake letter and created another letter on her tax firm's letterhead endorsing it. She sent it all to Citizens Bank in an email attachment from her office the evening of February 2016.
Prosecutors showed the jury the false documents, including the one Gates made was a Microsoft Word file — which is easily editable — and the one Laporta sent to the bank was a pdf file, which carried more security.
"I honestly believed that the bank would have to vet that document themselves and I felt protected by having them [Gates and Manafort] prepare that document," she told the court. "I wanted it to be the client's document."
Laporta, who has immunity for prosecution in exchange for her testimony, testified that she knew the documents were counterfeit. She also said both Manafort and Gates knew what she provided to the bank.