Rick Gates will testify next

Rick Gates, Paul Manafort's former right-hand man, will be the next witness to testify in Manafort's criminal trial, defense attorney Kevin Downing said in court around 2:35 p.m. ET.

He is not on the stand yet, but will likely testify beginning Monday afternoon.

What you need to know about Gates: Gates served as Manafort's right-hand man in their multimillion-dollar political consulting business and was also a deputy campaign manager for Trump. He agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller to give evidence against his former boss in return for a potentially reduced sentence.

Why his testimony matters: When he takes the stand, it will represent the biggest test yet for Mueller's investigation even though this case does not directly play into the issue of alleged cooperation by the Trump campaign in Russian election meddling.