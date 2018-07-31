The Manafort trial: Day 5By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Gates says he and Manafort didn't report 15 foreign accounts, knew it was illegal
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
During his Monday testimony, Rick Gates clearly stated he and Paul Manafort had 15 foreign accounts they did not report to the federal government, and knew it was illegal.
He said he did not submit the required forms "at Mr. Manafort's direction."
NOW: Rick Gates is on the stand
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Rick Gates — who was Manafort's right-hand man in their multimillion-dollar political consulting business and was also a deputy campaign manager for Trump — has taken the stand.
Gates is now telling the court about his admission that he committed crimes alongside Manafort, to which he pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the federal investigators.
Gates also spoke generally about how he worked for Manafort from 2006 until 2016.
Even though he met Manafort more than two decades ago at a holiday party, they did not spend time together socially, he said.
Gates and Manafort have not yet made eye contact. Gates, in a yellow tie and navy suit, is clean-shaven for his first appearance in court since he pleaded guilty to charges in federal court in DC in February — at that time, he had grown a beard.
Rick Gates called to the stand in Manafort trial
From CNN's Liz Landers
The government has now called Rick Gates to the stand. He is in the courtroom.
Why this matters: Gates, who served as Manafort's right-hand man in their multimillion-dollar political consulting business and was also a deputy campaign manager for Trump, agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller to give evidence against his former boss in return for a potentially reduced sentence.
This will represent the biggest test yet for Mueller's investigation -- even though this case does not directly play into the issue of alleged cooperation by the Trump campaign in Russian election meddling.
Prosecutors have called Paula Liss to testify next, not Rick Gates
From CNN's Liz Stark
Prosecutors have called Paula Liss as the next witness to testify in the Manafort trial.
It is not Rick Gates, as defense attorney Kevin Downing said it would be earlier this afternoon.
Manafort's lawyer implies Rick Gates embezzled "millions"
From CNN's Liz Stark -
Shortly before the defense wrapped its cross examination of Paul Manafort's former accountant Cindy Laporta, Manafort attorney Kevin Downing seemed to imply that Rick Gates had embezzled "millions of dollars" from Manafort.
Downing asked Laporta this: If she had known that Gates had embezzled money from Manafort, would she would have called Manafort?
Laporta replied yes. (Prosecutor Uzo Asonye objected to Downing's question, but was overruled.)
Downing followed up: He asked Laporta whether knowing about Gates' alleged embezzlement would have caused her not to trust Gates.
Laporta again said yes — but added that she was "not sure how that scenario could have happened." (Downing acknowledged that accounting firm KWC was not retained to detect fraud.)
Rick Gates will be the next witness to testify, according to Downing.
Manafort's former accountant is still on the stand
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Prosecutors said they have about 15 minutes of redirect for accountant Cindy Laporta. Then the defense will be able to re-cross examine.
After that: According to Manafort’s lawyer, Rick Gates will be up next.
Accountant testifies on Manafort's tax burden
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Paul Manafort's defense attorney, Kevin Downing, drew out more details about his client's total tax burden during questioning of key witness accountant Cindy Laporta.
Here's what we learned:
- Manafort reported $30 million in gross income on his tax returns from 2005 until 2015, according to a document Downing showed in court.
- Of that income, he personally paid taxes on almost $24 million of income.
The document also showed that more than 10 years ago, Manafort's consulting company received millions of dollars in payments from what was listed as "Russian NGOs."
No further details were given on these payments reported to the IRS, and they did not appear to arise on his tax returns in the years for which he's facing tax-related criminal charges, from 2011 until 2015.
Prosecutors have not yet discussed any payments they believe Manafort may have taken directly from Russians. Their case largely centers on what Manafort did with money earned through his Ukrainian political consulting work.
Rick Gates will testify next
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Rick Gates, Paul Manafort's former right-hand man, will be the next witness to testify in Manafort's criminal trial, defense attorney Kevin Downing said in court around 2:35 p.m. ET.
He is not on the stand yet, but will likely testify beginning Monday afternoon.
What you need to know about Gates: Gates served as Manafort's right-hand man in their multimillion-dollar political consulting business and was also a deputy campaign manager for Trump. He agreed to a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller to give evidence against his former boss in return for a potentially reduced sentence.
Why his testimony matters: When he takes the stand, it will represent the biggest test yet for Mueller's investigation even though this case does not directly play into the issue of alleged cooperation by the Trump campaign in Russian election meddling.
Trial resumes with more testimony from Manafort's former accountant
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Elizabeth Landers
The trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has resumed Monday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia.
Cindy Laporta, Manafort's former accountant, has taken the stand again for cross-examination lead by defense attorney, Kevin Downing.
Prosecutors mentioned to Judge T.S. Ellis that marital infidelity could come up in the cross-examination of a witness and the lawyers would like to talk to the judge before that questioning proceeds.
It's unclear which witness this situation could apply to.
They also said two FBI forensic accountants who are on the witness list and want to present transaction summaries to the jury are not likely to take the stand Monday afternoon. It's unclear which witness may follow Laporta.