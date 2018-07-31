The Manafort trial: Day 4By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Accountant admits sending fake letter to help Manafort secure multimillion-dollar loan
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Cindy Laporta testified that a letter she sent from a shell company to Citizens Bank to help Paul Manafort get a multimillion-dollar loan was a fake.
The Manafort-controlled shell company Peranova Holdings had "loaned" Manafort $1.5 million for several years — a fiction in itself because it helped Manafort reduce his taxable income, prosecutors have alleged.
In 2016, when Manafort sought a legitimate Citizens Bank loan, the bank said it worried that his company DMP International didn't have enough cash to pay back its debt to Peranova. So, Gates sent Laporta, an accountant who inherited Paul Manafort's account in 2014, a forged loan forgiveness letter from Peranova back-dated half-year earlier.
Gates told Laporta in an email he would "chase down the signatures," effectively acknowledging the letter he provided from the supposed lender wasn't real. The fake letter was later signed by a "Georgia Chrysostomides."
Here's the letter:
Laporta then took the fake letter and created another letter on her tax firm's letterhead endorsing it. She sent it all to Citizens Bank in an email attachment from her office the evening of February 2016.
Prosecutors showed the jury the false documents, including the one Gates made was a Microsoft Word file — which is easily editable — and the one Laporta sent to the bank was a pdf file, which carried more security.
"I honestly believed that the bank would have to vet that document themselves and I felt protected by having them [Gates and Manafort] prepare that document," she told the court. "I wanted it to be the client's document."
Laporta, who has immunity for prosecution in exchange for her testimony, testified that she knew the documents were counterfeit. She also said both Manafort and Gates knew what she provided to the bank.
Manafort was misleading when applying for mortgages, accountant says
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Prosecutors alleged Paul Manafort misled banks when applying for mortgages on two New York City properties, one on Howard Street and another on Union Street.
They showed the jury an email that Manafort sent to David Fallarino at Citizens Bank in January 2016, indicating that the Howard Street property was listed as a second home in his tax returns.
Accountant Cindy Laporta testified that she spoke with the banker from her office in Alexandria and told him the Howard Street property had been used as a second home.
She told the jury that it was "inconsistent" with Manafort's tax filings.
Prosecutors showed the jury an email that Manafort's former deputy Rick Gates sent in March 2015 to Laporta, indicating the Howard Street property would be used as a rental that year. The Howard Street property reported earning more than $115,000 in gross rent on Manafort's 2015 tax returns.
Treating it as a rental property for tax purposes allowed Manafort to reduce his tax obligations, Laporta said.
Why this matters: Prosecutors have alleged Manafort misled the bank by falsely stating the property was a second home to get a better interest rate, instead of revealing he was renting it out through Airbnb.
"A second home [interest] rate is typically better than a rental" property, Laporta explained.
Manafort accountant on falsifying loan amount: "I very much regret it"
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
"I very much regret it," accountant Cindy Laporta said on the witness stand Friday as she described how she knew her firm falsified a loan amount at the request of Rick Gates to help Paul Manafort pay less in taxes.
The loan on the books was for $900,000 from a shell company called Telmar Investments Ltd. Gates had asked her colleagues to fudge that number in September 2015 up to that amount.
The tax return Laporta ultimately filed for Manafort for 2014 was wrong. What she did was "wrong," Laporta said.
Reporting a fake amount allowed Manafort to pay less in taxes, she said.
When asked why she went along with the false loan amount, Laporta explained, "I had a couple of choices at that point. I could have refused to file a return," which would have opened her firm up to legal risk.
Or, "I could have called Mr. Manafort and Rick Gates liars."
But Manafort was a longtime customer, so she chose to do neither, and KWC filed the tax return.
Rick Gates fudged loan amounts to help Manafort on his taxes, accountant testifies
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Liz Stark
Accountant Cindy Laporta described to the jury on Friday how tax professionals from her firm inappropriately discussed changing the amount of a loan on their books for Paul Manafort.
Manafort's deputy Rick Gates suggested in an email in September 2015 raising the amount of a loan by several hundred thousand dollars. That’s when former KWC accountant Conor O’Brien told Gates, “The loan amount may need to be changed.”
Ultimately, the accountants listed the loan at $900,000.
"It resulted in a tax amount due that Rick said could be paid by Mr. Manafort," Laporta testified.
Prosecutors did not specify which entity extended the "loan" to Manafort. Several times during the trial, prosecutors have pointed out how loans from Manafort and his shell companies were forgiven without ever being paid down.
Loans are taxed at a different rate than income.
Laporta has immunity from prosecution in order to provide testimony, and she acknowledged she could be charged with perjury if she lies on the stand. O'Brien is also scheduled to take the stand, and also has immunity.
Why Manafort's accountant got immunity to testify against him
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Prosecutors revealed in court this afternoon that accountant Cindy Laporta was testifying as part of an immunity agreement.
Laporta explained: "Because I prepared tax returns and communicated with banks based on information (received from) Manafort and (his former deputy Rick) Gates."
The judge interrupted to prevent Laporta from giving her opinion about the veracity of the information.
During her testimony, Laporta was asked by prosecutors about two loans Manafort said he had received from two foreign entities that were described as clients of his consulting business.
One of the loans was for $900,000 and the second was for $1.5 million.
Laporta said she did not see all the supporting documents and saw only one page or "two at most."
The prosecutor asked if Laporta was concerned about the representations she had received about the loan. She said she was.
Laporta was also asked if she believed the representations. "No," Laporta said.
A 2nd Manafort accountant has taken the stand. Her testimony sounds a lot like the 1st.
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Accountant Cindy Laporta, who inherited Paul Manafort's account in 2014 from accountant Philip Ayliff, is testifying right now.
So far, her testimony has closely mirrored the testimony of Ayliff's.
But one difference: She has immunity from prosecution, while Ayliff does not.
Prosecutors asked her how many of Manafort's 15 shell companies she recognized. She said there was only one — Peranova Holdings — which she believed was a customer of Manafort's company DMP International.
Ayliff (and before him, the bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn) also ran through similar long lists, denying they knew of the entities, which prosecutors say belonged to Manafort.
Laporta told the jury how extensively her firm reminded its clients that they needed to disclose their foreign bank accounts.
The firm, KWC, had a policy "to always ask every year the question," she told the jury. "The penalties were huge for noncompliance."
She said she never learned that Manafort had accounts, accountants or tax returns to file in Cyprus — indicating that Manafort had lied to his US financial professionals, according to prosecutors.
Though Laporta's testimony has tracked with Ayliff's so far, she tried to give fuller answers from the witness box. (Ayliff was prone to given short, often one-word answers.) Occasionally she has paused to review a piece of evidence before looking out over the courtroom to answer a question.
First witness with immunity testifies against Manafort
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Accountant Cindy Laporta, the first witness granted immunity from prosecution so she would be forced to testify in the Paul Manafort trial, has taken the stand.
Laporta inherited Manafort's account in 2014 from accountant Philip Ayliff, whom she worked with at the tax firm Kositzka, Wicks and Company.
She is one of five witnesses with immunity on the prosecutors' roster for the trial. Without immunity, the individuals would be able to refrain from answering questions by asserting their Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination.
Before Ayliff finished his testimony, he told the jury he knew of no foreign entities —meaning companies or accounts — that Manafort had in Cyprus.
What prosecutors are trying to prove: They are trying to show that Manafort hid many foreign accounts from his personal financial service providers and from the US government, and used them to pay for expensive personal items.
Court resumes as attorneys focus in on Manafort's accounting firm
From CNN's Kara Scannell
Court is now back after the lunch break. After Manafort's attorney cross-examines accountant Philip Ayliff, prosecutor Uzo Asonye has told the judge they will call Cindy La Porta, another member of the accounting firm.
La Porta is one of the witnesses who has been granted immunity to testify.
Judge T.S. Ellis said either side could raise the immunity issue before the jury.
Manafort's attorney is expected to begin cross-examining Ayliff now.
Manafort rented out his Trump Tower condo while claiming it was only for personal use, accountant testifies
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Paul Manafort tried to assure a bank that the Trump Tower property he owned on Fifth Avenue in New York was used as a personal residence, while in fact he used it as a rental property, the accountant Philip Ayliff said in court Friday.
After Manafort suggested to Ayliff in an email that the Trump Tower property "has never been a rental property," Ayliff spoke with a bank, UBS, that had inquired about the condo's usage.
"I told them exactly. It was a rental," Ayliff said in court. Manafort had always used the condo as a "self-rental," Ayliff added, meaning that his company DMP International rented it from another company Manafort controlled, John Hannah LLC.
Manafort and his business associates stayed in the Trump Tower space when they traveled to New York City instead of paying for hotel rooms, Ayliff said.
Why this matters: Whether the property was a rental or a personal residence affected Manafort's tax deductibles, Ayliff said. It also speaks to the general theory prosecutions have built towards: That Manafort lied to banks about how his used his real estate so that he could get more mortgage funding than the banks would normally be willing to lend.
Ayliff testified that another property, on Howard Street in New York, also was a rental listed on AirBnB, even though Manafort called it a personal residence. The Howard Street condo is named in the indictment as part of one bank fraud allegation. Prosecutors alleged in the indictment that Manafort used a sham $1.5 million loan from a Cypriot shell company he controlled, Peranova, to buy the Howard Street property.
Jurors haven't heard that part of the story yet. So far, they've learned that the Peronova loan eventually became income that Manafort claimed. Ayliff testified that he saw no evidence ever that Manafort paid off interest or principal on the purported Peronova "loan."