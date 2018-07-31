Accountant admits sending fake letter to help Manafort secure multimillion-dollar loan

Bill Hennessy

Cindy Laporta testified that a letter she sent from a shell company to Citizens Bank to help Paul Manafort get a multimillion-dollar loan was a fake.

The Manafort-controlled shell company Peranova Holdings had "loaned" Manafort $1.5 million for several years — a fiction in itself because it helped Manafort reduce his taxable income, prosecutors have alleged.

In 2016, when Manafort sought a legitimate Citizens Bank loan, the bank said it worried that his company DMP International didn't have enough cash to pay back its debt to Peranova. So, Gates sent Laporta, an accountant who inherited Paul Manafort's account in 2014, a forged loan forgiveness letter from Peranova back-dated half-year earlier.

Gates told Laporta in an email he would "chase down the signatures," effectively acknowledging the letter he provided from the supposed lender wasn't real. The fake letter was later signed by a "Georgia Chrysostomides."

Here's the letter:

US Department of Justice

Laporta then took the fake letter and created another letter on her tax firm's letterhead endorsing it. She sent it all to Citizens Bank in an email attachment from her office the evening of February 2016.

Prosecutors showed the jury the false documents, including the one Gates made was a Microsoft Word file — which is easily editable — and the one Laporta sent to the bank was a pdf file, which carried more security.

"I honestly believed that the bank would have to vet that document themselves and I felt protected by having them [Gates and Manafort] prepare that document," she told the court. "I wanted it to be the client's document."

Laporta, who has immunity for prosecution in exchange for her testimony, testified that she knew the documents were counterfeit. She also said both Manafort and Gates knew what she provided to the bank.