How Manafort got a $3.4 million loan for his Soho condo

Prosecutors used Peggy Miceli, an underwriting manager for Citizens Bank, to describe just how much more money Paul Manafort secured when he told a bank that a SoHo condo he listed on Airbnb was his family's "second home."

Under Citizens Bank policy, he would never have gotten more than a $1 million loan if the underwriters had known the condo rented out more than 180 days in a year — effectively being used as an investment property. He also would have faced a steeper interest rate on the loan.

The exceptions to the $1 million loan maximum were "far and few between," Miceli added.

Instead, Manafort received a $3.4 million loan from Citizens Bank in 2016. That was "way over the max," Miceli said.

At one point, Miceli read the jury an email she wrote in February 2016 to others within Citizens Bank, saying that Manafort's business didn't have the funds to get the money he sought.

The email ended with her writing "😞." That's "the sad face," she explained to the jury.

Miceli then received a doctored letter from Manafort's Cypriot shell company Peranova and from his accounting firm, saying a $1.5 million loan was forgiven.

Miceli approved the $3.4 million loan.

When asked if she would have wanted to know if the accountant sent false information or if Manafort controlled the company Peranova, she first said "yes," stretching out the word for emphasis, then said "absolutely."