The Manafort trial: Jury deliberations begin

By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago6:07 p.m. ET, August 16, 2018
51 min ago

Manafort jury will continue deliberations tomorrow

Jurors in the criminal trial of Paul Manafort will continue their deliberations tomorrow.

Earlier today, the jury sent a note to the court and asked four questions. They also indicated they will be deliberating tomorrow.  

Manafort, his attorneys and prosecutors were assembled in court.

The jury began deliberating this morning.

2 hr ago

The jury has been deliberating for 6 hours

The jury in the Paul Manafort trial have been deliberating for six hours now.

The jurors worked through lunch. CNN saw a court employee deliver food and drinks to the jury room around noon. 

6 hr 8 min ago

The deliberating jury takes a break

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Jamie Ehrlich

The jurors in the Paul Manafort trial took a break at 11:44 a.m. ET.

We're not sure how long deliberations will take: The process could take hours, or it could take days.

Manafort is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes, and the jury has a lot of evidence to sift through as it debates those charges.

We'll update you here as soon as we know more.

3 hr 56 min ago

Manafort trial jury goes to jury room to begin deliberations

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

Judge T.S. Ellis brought the jury into the courtroom at 9:47 a.m. ET today and formally charged the jurors to begin deliberations.  

The 12 jurors exited the courtroom at 9:56 a.m. for deliberations in the case.  The jury will now receive some direction from the court security officer and then begin deliberating.  

Paul Manafort faces 18 counts including submitting false tax returns, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.

The trial of the former Trump campaign chairman began on July 31 and is now in its 13th day.  

8 hr 43 min ago

Manafort trial judge has a lot of non-Manafort cases on his schedule today

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

Judge T.S. Ellis has nine other unrelated-to-Manafort court proceedings scheduled on his docket today, from 8:30 a.m. until at least 4 p.m. Some in the afternoon may be quite involved, so his courtroom will have activity throughout the day.

He is still set to bring the Manafort jury into the courtroom briefly at 9:30 a.m. to set them up to begin deliberations.

So what happens next? We're not sure how long deliberations will take: The process could take hours, or it could take days.

We'll update you here as soon as we know more.

9 hr 37 min ago

Jury deliberations scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET

Jurors are set to begin deliberating at 9:30 a.m. ET today whether to convict President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The high-stakes prosecution of Manafort by special counsel Robert Mueller's team reached its conclusion with Wednesday's closing arguments. Prosecutors accused Manafort of "lies," and defense lawyers questioned the credibility of key witnesses.

So what happens next? We're not sure how long deliberations will take: The process could take hours, or it could take days. Manafort is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes, and the jury has a lot of evidence to sift through as it debates those charges.

We'll update here as soon as we know more.

23 hr 1 min ago

Court wraps for the day. Here's what happened on Day 12 of the Manafort trial.

Jurors are set to begin deliberations tomorrow morning in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

In case you missed it, here's what happened in court today:

  • Closing arguments: Prosecutors accused Manafort of "lies" and defense lawyers questioned the credibility of key witnesses in their arguments.
  • The instructions: Judge T.S. Ellis instructed jurors not to communicate with anyone about the trial.
  • Jury deliberations: Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET and the jury will then begin its deliberations.

Read more here.

23 hr 31 min ago

Defense attorney: Manafort was "very happy with how things went today"

From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Devon Sayers

Kevin Downing, attorney of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, arrives at the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse on August 15, 2018 in Alexandria, Virginia.

Paul Manafort's defense attorney Kevin Downing spoke briefly to the cameras on his way out of court.

“Mr. Manafort was very happy with how things went today," Downing said. "His defense team got to address the jury, point out the shortcomings in the government’s case and explain that the government has not met their burden of proof.”

Manafort's wife did not answer questions when she left the courthouse. 

23 hr 29 min ago

Manafort jury will begin deliberations tomorrow morning

From CNN's Katelyn Polantz

Court has adjourned for the day and the jury has been formally charged with their tasks.

The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. ET and the jury will then begin its deliberations.

Judge T.S. Ellis has dismissed the four alternate jurors, formally excusing one of them who has to take her son to school on Friday. If needed, the other three could be asked to return.

Earlier in jury instructions, Ellis described to jurors how they should go about the deliberations. 

"You are not partisans," Ellis said. "You are the judge of the facts of this case. Your sole interest is to seek the truth in this case." 

Ellis also offered words of caution to jurors regarding their interactions with the media. 

Disclosures of deliberations "seems to me to do an injury to the deliberative process," Ellis said Wednesday, before releasing the jury for the evening. He emphasized that it wasn't an order, but rather a suggestion.