The Manafort trial: Jury deliberations beginBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Manafort jury will continue deliberations tomorrow
Jurors in the criminal trial of Paul Manafort will continue their deliberations tomorrow.
Earlier today, the jury sent a note to the court and asked four questions. They also indicated they will be deliberating tomorrow.
Manafort, his attorneys and prosecutors were assembled in court.
The jury began deliberating this morning.
The jury has been deliberating for 6 hours
The jury in the Paul Manafort trial have been deliberating for six hours now.
The jurors worked through lunch. CNN saw a court employee deliver food and drinks to the jury room around noon.
The deliberating jury takes a break
From CNN's Annie Grayer and Jamie Ehrlich
The jurors in the Paul Manafort trial took a break at 11:44 a.m. ET.
We're not sure how long deliberations will take: The process could take hours, or it could take days.
Manafort is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes, and the jury has a lot of evidence to sift through as it debates those charges.
Manafort trial jury goes to jury room to begin deliberations
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Judge T.S. Ellis brought the jury into the courtroom at 9:47 a.m. ET today and formally charged the jurors to begin deliberations.
The 12 jurors exited the courtroom at 9:56 a.m. for deliberations in the case. The jury will now receive some direction from the court security officer and then begin deliberating.
Paul Manafort faces 18 counts including submitting false tax returns, bank fraud and failing to disclose foreign bank accounts.
The trial of the former Trump campaign chairman began on July 31 and is now in its 13th day.
Manafort trial judge has a lot of non-Manafort cases on his schedule today
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Judge T.S. Ellis has nine other unrelated-to-Manafort court proceedings scheduled on his docket today, from 8:30 a.m. until at least 4 p.m. Some in the afternoon may be quite involved, so his courtroom will have activity throughout the day.
He is still set to bring the Manafort jury into the courtroom briefly at 9:30 a.m. to set them up to begin deliberations.
So what happens next? We're not sure how long deliberations will take: The process could take hours, or it could take days.
Jury deliberations scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. ET
Jurors are set to begin deliberating at 9:30 a.m. ET today whether to convict President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort of bank fraud and tax evasion.
The high-stakes prosecution of Manafort by special counsel Robert Mueller's team reached its conclusion with Wednesday's closing arguments. Prosecutors accused Manafort of "lies," and defense lawyers questioned the credibility of key witnesses.
So what happens next? We're not sure how long deliberations will take: The process could take hours, or it could take days. Manafort is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes, and the jury has a lot of evidence to sift through as it debates those charges.
Court wraps for the day. Here's what happened on Day 12 of the Manafort trial.
Jurors are set to begin deliberations tomorrow morning in the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
In case you missed it, here's what happened in court today:
- Closing arguments: Prosecutors accused Manafort of "lies" and defense lawyers questioned the credibility of key witnesses in their arguments.
- The instructions: Judge T.S. Ellis instructed jurors not to communicate with anyone about the trial.
- Jury deliberations: Court will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET and the jury will then begin its deliberations.
Defense attorney: Manafort was "very happy with how things went today"
From CNN's Aaron Cooper and Devon Sayers
Paul Manafort's defense attorney Kevin Downing spoke briefly to the cameras on his way out of court.
“Mr. Manafort was very happy with how things went today," Downing said. "His defense team got to address the jury, point out the shortcomings in the government’s case and explain that the government has not met their burden of proof.”
Manafort's wife did not answer questions when she left the courthouse.
Manafort jury will begin deliberations tomorrow morning
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Court has adjourned for the day and the jury has been formally charged with their tasks.
The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. ET and the jury will then begin its deliberations.
Judge T.S. Ellis has dismissed the four alternate jurors, formally excusing one of them who has to take her son to school on Friday. If needed, the other three could be asked to return.
Earlier in jury instructions, Ellis described to jurors how they should go about the deliberations.
Ellis also offered words of caution to jurors regarding their interactions with the media.
Disclosures of deliberations "seems to me to do an injury to the deliberative process," Ellis said Wednesday, before releasing the jury for the evening. He emphasized that it wasn't an order, but rather a suggestion.