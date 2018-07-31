The Manafort trial: Day 11By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Why Paul Manafort didn't testify on his own behalf
In some ways, it wasn't a surprise.
Any statements Paul Manafort made in court could be used against him in other trials -- including his upcoming trial in Washington, DC, on foreign lobbying violations.
The trial, which is expected to begin in mid-September, will be tried by some of the same prosecutors handling the current case in Northern Virginia.
If he were to testify, Manafort also would have also opened himself up to cross-examination by the prosecutors, and would have had to explain several emails and banking forms with his name and signature on them.
But it's more surprising that the defense team did not present any evidence or call any witnesses, even people who could testify to Manafort's character.
It's possible the defense believes it has created enough doubt in the jurors' minds through their questioning of prosecution witnesses over the last 10 days, and that it might have a leg up in the way jurors will be instructed to decide the case, especially given Ellis' inclinations.
Earlier Tuesday, Ellis said he would instruct the jury to think about the "materiality" of the question of whether Federal Savings Bank founder Stephen Calk could contribute to Manafort allegedly defrauding the bank for $16 million in loans.
Calk, because he was a significant shareholder at the bank, could in theory loan to anyone he wished -- even someone who was lying on paper -- if Calk had the personal want for Manafort's boost in politics, the defense team argued.
"In the end, I think the defendant makes a significant argument about materiality," Ellis said Tuesday. "But in the end I think materiality is an issue for the jury."
The jury has gone home for the day
The Manafort jury was brought back into the courtroom Tuesday afternoon to learn that Manafort would not present a defense case.
Judge T.S. Ellis then told the jurors to go home and reminded them, as he always does, that they must not discuss the trial.
The court is now on recess until 3:30 p.m. ET, when there will be a hearing about jury instructions.
What the defense is saying: On his way out of the courthouse, defense attorney Kevin Downing said that the defense rested its case because “the government has not met its burden of proof.”
Closing arguments start tomorrow. Here's how the rest of today will play out.
The prosecution and defense have both rested in the Manafort trial. Here's how the rest of the day will go down:
- The Manafort jury returns at 1:30 p.m. ET
- At 2 p.m. ET, the attorneys will confer with Judge T.S. Ellis in open court without the jury present. They will discuss jury instructions.
- Also upcoming: Ellis said he will announce his decision on another technical issue that the attorneys have asked about.
Closing arguments are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET tomorrow. Ellis encouraged each side to keep them under two hours.
Paul Manafort speaks in court for first time to say he won't testify
Manafort affirmed to the court that he does not want to testify, speaking for the first time during his trial.
Judge T.S. Ellis called Manafort to the podium to answer a brief set of questions — all before the jury was brought in the room.
Ellis asked if he discussed testifying with his lawyer.
"I have, your honor," Manafort replied.
Ellis asked if he was happy with his lawyers, and Manafort responded affirmatively.
Ellis then asked if he made a decision about testifying.
"I have decided," Manafort said.
Ellis asked if Manafort would testify.
"No sir," Manafort replied, and then took a seat.
Manafort is not required to testify because of his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Ellis made this clear during his brief conversation with Manafort.
"You have an absolute right to testify before this jury," Ellis said. "You have an absolute right to remain silent before this jury."
The defense rests (without presenting a case)
Paul Manafort's team will not present a case nor call any witnesses in his defense.
The defense rested at 11:53 a.m. ET.
Court resuming
The sealed hearing that began this morning is over as of 11:25 a.m. ET., and people are filing into the courtroom.
Sealed hearing in Manafort trial is still underway
A sealed hearing in the Manafort trial is still underway this morning and has now entered into its second hour.
Court started this morning with another sealed hearing
Judge T.S. Ellis said Tuesday morning that there will be another sealed hearing in the Manafort trial today.
That hearing started around 9:15 a.m. and will probably last awhile, Ellis said. The public has been ushered out of the courtroom.
This comes one day after Monday evening's sealed hearing, which lasted about an hour.
What you need to know about sealed hearings: These hearings are in closed court, out of view from the public and the jury. It is not clear what has been discussed during these proceedings.
The judge announced yesterday that he will release the transcripts of these hearings "when the case is over."
Manafort's team asks judge to dismiss bank fraud charges
Manafort’s team last night said it planned to file a motion formally asking Judge T.S. Ellis to dismiss the bank fraud charges because the prosecution did not adequately prove them.
The motion has now been filed and will likely be addressed this morning in court.
This is not unusual: This motion is part of a typical step in trial, where the defendant asks the court to dismiss the case or counts in it following the prosecution’s presentation. These motions are hardly ever granted.
In this motion, Manafort’s team is seizing on questions Ellis asked the lawyers previously, about whether the Federal Savings Bank could be defrauded if its founder wanted to loan to Manafort even knowing the problems with his credit, income and long-term debt.
The prosecutors say the founder, Stephen Calk, was a conspirator in the alleged fraud, and Manafort’s actions still defrauded the bank because Calk is not the sole owner.