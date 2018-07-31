Prosecutors tell jury that Manafort owns a $15,000 ostrich jacket

In opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors detailed Paul Manafort's "extravagant lifestyle," and said it was funded by "secret income" that he earned from his lobbying in Ukraine.

To demonstrate Manafort's lavish spending habits, Uzo Asonye, a prosecutor working on the case with special counsel Robert Mueller's team, pointed to specific details:

Asonye told jurors that Manafort owned several homes and acquired real estate in New York and Virginia.

Prosecutors said he bought expensive cars and watches.

Manafort even got a $15,000 jacket "made from an ostrich," Asonye said.

Manafort is accused of filing false tax returns, failing to report foreign bank accounts, and defrauding several banks. If Manafort is convicted, these serious financial crimes could carry a total sentence of 300 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.