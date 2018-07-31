Longtime friend and neighbor testifies against Manafort

Wayne Holland, longtime friend and neighbor of Paul Manafort, was briefly questioned by prosecutors and the defense team about a real estate deal he helped the Manaforts with.

In 2012, Holland helped Manafort's daughter Andrea buy a house in Arlington, Virginia, for $1.9 million .

. Manafort had told Holland over email he'd pay for the property through a company called Lucicle Consultants Limited .

. Prosecutors have said this company is among the shell companies in Cyprus that Manafort used to hide cash from the US government.

Manafort himself handled much of the payment and orchestrated the transaction, Holland told the jury. Holland also said the Manaforts offered the full listing price for the house when they bought it.

Holland is a neighbor across the street from Paul and Kathleen Manafort, who both watched him closely as he testified. Holland has known the couple for almost 30 years, after he noticed a bolt of lightning hit their house.

Holland said they were "very close friends."

When asked by defense attorney Jay Nunavati if Manafort and his wife Kathleen were the "nicest neighbors you ever had," Holland replied yes.