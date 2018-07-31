Witness who was granted immunity takes the stand

Prosecutors called Dennis Raico of Federal Savings Bank to the stand on Friday afternoon.

Raico was granted immunity for his testimony.

Why this matters: He is one of several witnesses who worked at Federal Savings Bank, the Chicago bank that gave Paul Manafort a loan. Manafort had recommended the bank’s CEO, Stephen Calk, for a senior position in the Trump administration after the election.

Prosecutors allege Calk was involved in having Federal Savings Bank extend a mortgage to Manafort in 2016 based on fraudulent financial details.

Calk was named to Trump's Economic Advisory Council in August 2016, and Manafort recommended him to his former deputy Rick Gates to be Army Secretary in November 2016, although he never received a position in the Trump administration.