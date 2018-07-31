Loan officer says he acted as go-between for his bank's CEO and Manafort

Dennis Raico, a loan officer at Federal Savings Bank, testified Friday that he acted as a go-between for his bank's founder and chairman Stephen Calk and Paul Manafort.

Raico testified that this took place as the bank rushed to approve loans while Calk sought upper-level perks in the Trump political operation.

Here's how the loan process worked out:

Manafort secured his first loan from the bank for $9.5 million

on Nov. 16, 2016, shortly after the presidential election. He secured a second loan from the bank for $6.5 million on Jan. 4, shortly before Trump's inauguration. But the loan application and approval processes started months earlier, while Manafort was still involved in the Trump campaign and eventually became its chair.

Manafort resigned from the position in August 2016, but remained in contact with his then-deputy Rick Gates who stayed with the campaign.

Calk had pushed to expedite and approve the loans for Manafort — who in 2016 was seeking money alongside his then-son-in-law Jeff Yohai — because he knew Manafort was involved in politics, Raico said.

"Mr. Calk was interested in politics," Raico said from the witness box.

Raico testified he offered the investigators information to build their case against Manafort in June 2017, and he is speaking with an immunity agreement today.

Manafort is accused of defrauding the bank for $16 million.