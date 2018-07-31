Manafort never told his US accountants about foreign financial activity

Philip Ayliff, a tax preparer for Paul Manafort, confirmed to the jury that his tax preparation firm received several emails from Manafort and his right hand man Rick Gates assuring the accountants that they had no foreign accounts.

Ayliff's firm asked Manafort directly in an email in 2011 if he, or his wife, or two daughters had foreign accounts.

Manafort said no, according to an email shown to the jury.

Again in 2012, Gates told the accounting firm "we do not need to file for Paul" documents that showed his interest in Cypriot accounts to the US government.

In 2013, the accountants asked about Manafort's foreign accounts a third time.

The accountants reminded Gates in an email that Manafort would need to disclose to the US Treasury Department any foreign accounts he controlled.

"As discussed, to my knowledge, nothing has changed," Gates wrote back.

Important note: It is a crime not to disclose to the US government any transactions with or money kept in a foreign country.

Manafort has pleaded not guilty to four charges of this crime. The foreign bank account reporting charges are one of three types of criminal charges Manafort faces. The prosecution has previously presented some evidence that speak to his alleged bank fraud and tax crimes.

Prosecutors have even implied that Manafort and Gates used a separate set of accountant in Cyprus and filed tax returns in the country unbeknownst to their US-based financial specialists.

Manafort or Gates "never told you they filed tax returns in Cyprus" or had accountants on the Mediterranean Island, prosecutor Uzo Asonye asked Ayliff in court.

"No," Ayliff responded.