The Manafort trial: Day 4By Meg Wagner, Brian Ries, Veronica Rocha and Sophie Tatum, CNN
Manafort never told his US accountants about foreign financial activity
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Philip Ayliff, a tax preparer for Paul Manafort, confirmed to the jury that his tax preparation firm received several emails from Manafort and his right hand man Rick Gates assuring the accountants that they had no foreign accounts.
Ayliff's firm asked Manafort directly in an email in 2011 if he, or his wife, or two daughters had foreign accounts.
Manafort said no, according to an email shown to the jury.
Again in 2012, Gates told the accounting firm "we do not need to file for Paul" documents that showed his interest in Cypriot accounts to the US government.
In 2013, the accountants asked about Manafort's foreign accounts a third time.
The accountants reminded Gates in an email that Manafort would need to disclose to the US Treasury Department any foreign accounts he controlled.
"As discussed, to my knowledge, nothing has changed," Gates wrote back.
Important note: It is a crime not to disclose to the US government any transactions with or money kept in a foreign country.
Manafort has pleaded not guilty to four charges of this crime. The foreign bank account reporting charges are one of three types of criminal charges Manafort faces. The prosecution has previously presented some evidence that speak to his alleged bank fraud and tax crimes.
Prosecutors have even implied that Manafort and Gates used a separate set of accountant in Cyprus and filed tax returns in the country unbeknownst to their US-based financial specialists.
Manafort or Gates "never told you they filed tax returns in Cyprus" or had accountants on the Mediterranean Island, prosecutor Uzo Asonye asked Ayliff in court.
"No," Ayliff responded.
Manafort improperly paid his own salary, his tax preparer tells jury
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Philip Ayliff, a tax preparer for Paul Manafort, told the jury Friday morning that in 2012, Manafort was improperly paying himself a salary through the consulting company he and his wife owned.
Manafort reported on his 2012 tax return a total income of $5.36 million. At the time, he and his wife each owned 50 percent of the Ukraine-focused political consulting firm DMP International.
He also reported earning wages of $1.99 million — the same amount his bookkeeper testified to yesterday.
Partners with ownership of businesses like DMP International shouldn't pay out wages, Ayliff testified.
"When we found out he had been paid through the payroll company, we stopped the practice going forward" but still reported the amount on Manafort's 2012 tax return, Ayliff said.
That year was the same time DMP International received a $1.5 million loan from his alleged shell company Peronova Holdings Limited, which was forgiven and counted as income years later.
It was the first year DMP International existed, after a previous consulting firm that Manafort solely owned was liquidated.
Manafort Day 4: Prosecution dives into alleged tax, bank fraud
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Jeremy Herb and Kara Scannell
Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has fully transitioned from displaying Paul Manafort's luxurious tastes to explaining to jurors how they say the former Trump campaign chairman lied on his taxes and falsified his bookkeeping to obtain banking loans.
The discussion of Manafort's taxes and finances cuts to the heart of the prosecution's case against Manafort, who is charged with 18 counts of tax and banking crimes. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The wider context: The case is the first that Mueller's team has taken to trial as part of its broad investigation of Russian election interference in 2016, and the trial is occurring while the special counsel negotiates with President Donald Trump's legal team about Trump being interviewed.
Who's on the stand today: Manafort's former accountant Philip Ayliff is back on the stand on Friday morning, continuing his testimony that began Thursday afternoon. Ayliff's colleagues are expected to follow him into the witness stand when his testimony concludes.
Ayliff, who prepared Manafort's taxes, testified Thursday that Manafort never said he had foreign bank accounts, a question that's asked on IRS tax forms. It's a crime to hide foreign bank accounts from the US government.
The star witness: Once the prosecution finishes with the accountants, the most high-profile witness is expected to take the stand: Manafort's former deputy Rick Gates.
His testimony could come as early as Friday, although the timing is still up in the air.
Gates has pleaded guilty after being charged by Mueller's team last year, and the Manafort's legal team has signaled it plans to make Gates a key portion of its defense, seeking to blame Gates for Manafort's alleged crimes.
Prosecutors ask judge to allow them to display FBI-produced charts in the courtroom
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Prosecutors at Paul Manafort's criminal trial are again asking Judge T.S. Ellis to allow them to use more visual aids in the courtroom, according to a court filing Friday morning.
Throughout the week, Ellis has stood in prosecutors' way when they've wanted to show photographs of Manafort's expensive clothing and other personal purchases and charts summarizing financial findings to the jury.
This time, they're asking the judge to allow them to use two dozen visual aids --charts prepared by the FBI that summarize hundreds of wire transfers Manafort allegedly made and other financial totals.
"The jury is more likely to understand the evidence through summary charts, and presenting the evidence through charts rather than through the voluminous underlying documents will save time," prosecutors wrote in request to the judge on Friday morning.
Ellis will likely address the request without the jury present during proceedings on Friday.
Ellis has repeatedly instructed the prosecutors not to spend much time showing images on the video screens in the court room, as he's been intent on having the trial "move along."
The jurors will be allowed to peruse some of the images outside the courtroom before they decide the case.
Catch up: Here's what happened in Paul Manafort's criminal trial on Day 3
Here's everything you need to know about what happened in the third day of Paul Manafort's trial:
- The witnesses: Several witnesses took the stand Thursday, including landscaper Michael Regolizio, Joel Maxwell of Big Picture Solutions, Manafort's bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn, and accountant Philip Ayliff.
- A life of luxury: Prosecutors continued to paint a picture detailing extravagant purchases. A landscaper testified that Manafort spent about $450,000 on landscaping over five years, and said Manafort had "one of the biggest ponds in the Hamptons." Manafort also spent $2.2 million to have Apple TVs, wireless networks and other electronics installed in his Hamptons home from 2011 to 2014, according to Maxwell's testimony.
- Manafort's bookkeeper: Washkuhn, Manafort's business and personal estate bookkeeper, denied ever knowing about the companies he used to wire money for his extravagant personal purchases. She also told jurors that in early 2016, Manafort was falling behind on bills and maxing out a bank credit line. Washkuhn testified that Manafort and his longtime deputy Rick Gates sent several fake, inflated income business statements to banks.
- A pattern to watch: Vendors who sold custom men's clothing, audio-visual services, landscaping, home renovations and cars have told the jury in Northern Virginia that Manafort was a major customer and frequently paid with the unusual method of wiring money from corporate-named bank accounts in Cyprus.
- Manafort’s alleged crimes are unrelated to the campaign: The jury hasn’t heard anything about Manafort’s role on the Donald Trump campaign, and his outreach to Trump is not part of the evidence in this case. Prosecutors previously told the judge that they will only bring up the Trump campaign to talk about an alleged quid pro quo between Manafort and a banker who wanted a campaign job.
Testimony just wrapped up for the day
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz
Testimony in the criminal trial of Paul Manafort has ended for the day.
It's scheduled to resume again at 9:30 a.m. ET Friday, with testimony from Manafort’s former accountant Philip Ayliff.
Accountant says Manafort never told them he had foreign bank accounts
From CNN's Marshall Cohen
An accountant with Kositzka, Wicks & Company, which handled Paul Manafort's individual and business taxes, testified Thursday that Manafort never told them that he had foreign bank accounts.
This question is asked on IRS tax forms, and it's a crime to hide foreign bank accounts from the US government.
Manafort is charged with failing to report foreign accounts on his tax forms. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges.
Manafort's accountant will take the stand next
From CNN's Marshall Cohen and Katelyn Polantz
After more than three hours on the stand, Paul Manafort's bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn is done.
Next up: Philip Ayliff, an accountant with Kositzka, Wicks & Company, which handled Manafort's individual and business taxes.
Ayliff is the first of at least two other tax-preparation witnesses scheduled to testify against Manafort. His current colleague Cindy LaPorta and former colleague Conor O'Brien have received immunity from the judge so that they cannot assert their Fifth Amendment rights when testifying and cannot be prosecuted based on what they say at the trial.
Prosecutor Uzo Asonye said Ayliff would be a "substantial witness" and may be on the stand for several hours.
Manafort and Rick Gates sent bogus income statements to banks, bookkeeper says
From CNN's Katelyn Polantz and Marshall Cohen
Paul Manafort's bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn testified Thursday that Manafort and his longtime deputy Rick Gates sent several fake, inflated income business statements to banks, when their political consulting company was actually losing money.
She said the statements were sent to Banc of California, the Federal Savings Bank and Citizens Bank in 2016 and early 2017.
One side-by-side of documents showed Washkuhn's company telling Federal Savings Bank that Manafort's company DMP International had lost $1.11 million in the first 11 months of 2016.
Manafort then sent the same person at the bank, Dennis Raico, a financial statement for the first nine months of the year that said his company made $3 million. On the version Manafort sent to Raico, the word "review" was misspelled as "REVmw" and the month of September was missing its "R."
Federal Savings Bank ultimately loaned to DMP, when its executive Stephen Calk sought a Trump campaign position. Raico is on the witness list for Manafort's trial and has been granted immunity from prosecution if he testifies, though he has not appeared yet.
Manafort is accused of bank fraud and has said he's not guilty.
At one point, Washkuhn sent a statement to DMP that showed the firm made about $400.744. But the income statement that Banc of California received said DMP made almost $4.5 million.
A third side-by-side of the fake and the real accounting statements showed DMP claiming to Citizens Bank they had made $1.7 million, while their bookkeepers said they lost $638,000.