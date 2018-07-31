This is how much Manafort paid himself, according to his bookkepper

Paul Manafort's business and personal estate bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn denied ever knowing about the companies Manafort used to wire money for his extravagant personal purchases.

Prosecutor Greg Andres asked Washkuhn if she had ever heard of 14 different shell-company bank accounts.

She said "no" to every one.

Washkuhn said she handled all of Manafort's personal and professional financial dealings from 2011 to 2018, and said she never recorded the existence of any foreign bank accounts for Manafort while she kept his books.

She also said it was important for her to keep track of all of his bank accounts and bills so she could help him properly pay his taxes each year.

Why this matters: Prosecutors are using Washkuhn's testimony to underline Manafort's alleged criminal use of unreported foreign bank accounts. They say she will also be able to speak to Manafort's criminal bank fraud charges.

"He approved every penny of everything we paid," Washkuhn testified. Washkuhn "wanted to provide a complete picture to the tax preparers."

Washkuhn also said she hadn't known if Manafort had accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent, Grenadines and Ukraine — Many of the personal items Manafort bought were paid for through international wire transfers from banks in Cyprus, according to previous witnesses' testimonies.

In addition, Washkuhn said she had no knowledge of at least one loan Manafort's political consulting company made to one of the shell companies for $275,000.

The court is on a lunch break until 1:30 p.m. Prosecutors and the defense team will continue their questioning of Washkuhn after lunch.