The Cohen-Manafort falloutBy Brian Ries and Meg Wagner, CNN
What GOP lawmakers are saying -- or not saying -- about Cohen
From CNN's Ashley Killough, Elizabeth Landers, Phil Mattingly and Jeremy Herb
Congressional Republicans are largely avoiding speculation that the guilty plea by President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen could potentially implicate the President in campaign finance violations.
Here's a breakdown of what they've said:
House Speaker Paul Ryan: A spokesperson for Ryan said Tuesday night that the Wisconsin Republican was waiting for more information before weighing in. "We are aware of Mr. Cohen's guilty plea to these serious charges. We will need more information than is currently available at this point," the spokesperson said.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: When asked by CNN about the Cohen news, McConnell declined to comment as he walked in a Capitol hallway Wednesday morning.
Sen. Orrin Hatch: The most senior Republican in the Senate, Hatch told reporters Wednesday morning that the news constituted "serious charges" but did not go as far as to call the President's alleged involvement as high crimes or misdemeanors - the constitutional basis for impeachment.
"Well I'm not very happy about it," he said of the hush money. "It should never have happened to begin with." Hatch, however, went on to say the "President should not be held responsible for the actions of the people he's trusted."
Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley: The Chairman brushed off Cohen's implication of the President as "speculation."
"All we know about it is he's plead guilty and everything else that you're asking me about is speculation," he told reporters. "And I don't think I should be speculating."
Sen. Bob Corker: The frequent Trump critic who is retiring at the end of his current term declined to weigh in on what legal jeopardy Cohen's plea could put Trump in, saying he didn't know enough and he wanted the legal system to play itself out. "I can't imagine. I think anything the White House might do to interfere with Mueller at this point would end their presidency," Corker said, referring to the separate investigation let by special counsel Robert Mueller on potential collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign in the 2016 election.
Corker also said he wasn't surprised by the revelations. "I can't imagine people who are familiar with what's been going on in the White House are particularly surprised. But I realize the actual statement of yesterday makes it real. Personally, I'm not particularly surprised by what happened."
"I've been here 11.5 years, and I don't think I've witnessed anything like I've witnessed in the last year and a half," he continued. "Probably the American people haven't in modern times."
Michael Cohen’s TV-blitzing lawyer has a checkered past of his own
From CNN's Chris Cillizza
If you watched the news this morning -- on any channel, we'll forgive you if you momentarily clicked away from CNN -- you surely saw him: A tan man in a tan suit, his sleepless eyes framed by sagging bags, his head topped with a sparse thatch of white and grey hair.
That's Lanny Davis. And in this moment, he's the President's former personal attorney's personal attorney.
Davis said Wednesday that he believes his client, Michael Cohen, is willing to testify before any congressional committee without being granted immunity. "Yes, I believe I can say that," Davis told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."
He also said Cohen wouldn't ask Trump for a pardon. "His answer would be, 'No, I do not want a pardon from this man.'"
But you may know him more for his work serving as President Bill Clinton's very public legal defender against a series of allegations in the mid-1990s, most notably the fundraising issues (think "Lincoln bedroom") surrounding the incumbent's re-election effort.
Or perhaps you know him from his days defending the Washington Redskins -- Davis was tasked with taking some of the heat away from calls for the team to change its name. He's also represented Alex Rodriguez, Martha Stewart and Penn State University in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.
That's Lanny Davis.
Davis' willingness to defend -- and advocate for -- clients that, in the eyes of some, are indefensible, has turned him into a massive lightning rod, a man portrayed as willing to do or so anything for a buck.
Of his clients, Davis says in a statement on his website:
"What I do for a living is crisis management, So people ask me, am I sorry that I defend people that are in trouble having a hard time getting the facts out? No. Is that a controversial line of work? Yes. But I think I have the ability to get facts out and do it successfully. It means sometimes I'm part of the controversy because I'm trying to help."
How GOP surrogates will talk about Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort
From CNN's Kyle Blaine and Kevin Liptak
GOP surrogates and the Republican National Committee will likely get a lot of questions today about President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen and his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
One talking point already making the rounds among Trump backers: if Cohen is an admitted felon — on the campaign finance charges along with a litany of other financial crimes — why should he be trusted in his claims about the President?
"I think Michael Cohen is someone who, like Paul Manafort, had an elaborate scheme to not pay their taxes and committed a lot of financial crimes," said Matt Schlapp, a Trump ally and head of the American Conservative Union, on CNN's "New Day."
"In Cohen's case, because they had him over a barrel, because they had all these crimes that they could prosecute him for, they got him to sign a plea that was not negotiated, it was take it or leave it, and he signed it to save his own hide and get a reduced sentence," Schlapp said. "It happens in America all the time."
Here's what others are likely to say:
- As President Trump said, the Manafort conviction has nothing to do with Russia collusion.
- Regarding the Michael Cohen plea deal, the fact that a plea was entered into does not mean there was an adjudication of any campaign finance claim. This has nothing to do with collusion with Russia.
- As Mayor Rudy Giuliani said, "There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the President in the government's charges against Mr. Cohen. It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen's actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time.”
- Cohen’s statements in court are contradicted by prior statements, including his statements on tape.
- There is still no evidence of collusion.
- The White House and witnesses have cooperated with the Special Counsel and have turned over more than one million of pages of documents.
- Robert Mueller’s investigation has gone on for well over a year and there continues to be zero evidence of collusion. It’s time for the investigation to come to end.
Why you shouldn't expect much from Congress after Cohen's plea deal
From CNN's Phil Mattingly:
The plea deal of President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen — and his implication of the President — was a major news story yesterday.
So what does that all mean for Congress?
On the Hill today, expect it to be a bit like Groundhog Day: Democrats warning in stark terms about what the President may do and the need to protect the Special Counsel, and Republicans dodging the issue entirely or making the point that Tuesday’s legal explosion had nothing to do with Russia.
One senior GOP aide acknowledged that given Cohen’s implication of the President on campaign finance violations, it wasn’t exactly a rock solid messaging, “but what else are we supposed to say at this point? It’s all just crazy."
Bottom line: Tuesday wasn’t any kind of “tipping point” for Hill Republicans. Behind the scenes there’s definitely a level of "this is nuts," but don’t expect that to be said publicly — or anyone to pursue any substantive response.
Michael Cohen won't seek a pardon from Trump, his lawyer says
Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, told CNN Wednesday that his client would "definitively" not seek a pardon from President Trump.
"The answer is definitively no, under no circumstances since [Cohen] came to the judgment after Mr. Trump's election to the President of the United States that his suitability is a serious risk to our country," Davis said.
"His answer would be, 'No, I do not want a pardon from this man.'"
Watch:
Michael Cohen's lawyer: He would testify to Congress about Trump without immunity
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said Wednesday that he believes his client is willing to testify before any congressional committee without being granted immunity.
"Yes, I believe I can say that," Davis told CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "I have not specifically asked my client that question, but I'm stating my belief that the answer to that question is yes," Davis clarified.
Cohen pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to eight criminal counts, including campaign finance violations tied to his work for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.
Following Cohen's plea deal, Sens. Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Mark Warner, the ranking member on the committee, offered a rare, joint statement before reporters Tuesday, saying they had "re-engaged" with Cohen. Burr said the committee re-engaged "following press reports that suggested he had advance knowledge of the June 2016 meeting between campaign officials and Russian lawyers at Trump Tower."
Trump tweets sympathy for Manafort and attacks Cohen
After failing to mention both Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen at his rally last night, President Trump is tweeting about both of his legally troubled former associates this morning.
The President praised Manafort, his former campaign chairman, calling him a "brave man" and suggesting he is a victim in a "witch hunt." (This is similar to comments Trump has made before: Throughout the trial, he called Manafort "good man" and said he feels "badly" for him.)
Here are the tweets:
But Trump's tone is dramatically different when it comes to his former personal attorney Cohen:
Cohen once said he would take a bullet for Trump, but the relationship between the two men has frayed since an FBI raid in April of Cohen's office, hotel room and home.
Inside the White House plan to brand Michael Cohen a liar
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The President and his team will work to discredit Michael Cohen as a liar and a non-credible witness in the aftermath of his bombshell claims in court, White House advisers say, even as many aides admit having little sense of what's next.
One talking point already making the rounds: if Cohen is an admitted felon, why trust him?
While he was aware for weeks of the possible damage Cohen could do, Trump did not know until Tuesday afternoon that he would be so explicitly implicated in the campaign finance charges.
Predictably, people say his mood was dour as he traveled to and from West Virginia. He consulted with his legal team on a response, including Rudy Giuliani, who is overseas. He traveled with a large entourage aboard Air Force One, including two lawmakers and several aides. All watched the news happen in real time on Fox.
Trump and his team will continue to push the fact that Russian collusion was not a part of yesterday's legal meltdown -- a fact Trump sought to drive home repeatedly on Tuesday.
The new legal troubles will drive Trump to work harder to maintain control of the House and Senate in November, one Trump ally says, noting the impeachment implications of losing control of Congress.
On Monday, White House political advisers previewed a heavy campaign schedule for the fall, including up to 40 days of travel.
Two courtroom dramas leave Trump's presidency on a cliffhanger
Analysis by Stephen Collinson
It was like binge-watching history as two of the President's men went down.
A twisting saga of intertwined legal plots and human drama dripping with hubris, vengeance, betrayal and defiance suddenly combined Tuesday in a frenetic, barely believable burst that left Donald Trump's presidency stained by a tide of crime and corruption.
Michael Cohen, the Trump clan's attack dog, and Paul Manafort, the ultimate Washington swamp creature with the ostrich skin jacket, paid dearly for their association with their former boss in near-simultaneous convictions that will mean years in jail.
Trump's riotous, rule-breaking political career is often compared to the voyeurism of a reality show -- a perfect forum for his spinning of alternative truths and narratives.
But Tuesday's theater -- unfolding in courtrooms about 240 miles apart -- was more like the compelling denouement of a slow-building Netflix drama that came together in frenetic, shocking final moments that made their own statement: Truth and facts still matter in America.
Like all good season finales, this surreal cliffhanger tied up some plots but unleashed deeper, more consequential intrigues to tee up more compelling sequels to come. And that may evolve into existential questions for the Trump presidency itself.