The plea deal of President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen — and his implication of the President — was a major news story yesterday.

So what does that all mean for Congress?

On the Hill today, expect it to be a bit like Groundhog Day: Democrats warning in stark terms about what the President may do and the need to protect the Special Counsel, and Republicans dodging the issue entirely or making the point that Tuesday’s legal explosion had nothing to do with Russia.

One senior GOP aide acknowledged that given Cohen’s implication of the President on campaign finance violations, it wasn’t exactly a rock solid messaging, “but what else are we supposed to say at this point? It’s all just crazy."

Bottom line: Tuesday wasn’t any kind of “tipping point” for Hill Republicans. Behind the scenes there’s definitely a level of "this is nuts," but don’t expect that to be said publicly — or anyone to pursue any substantive response.