The Cohen-Manafort fallout
Why you shouldn't expect much from Congress after Cohen's plea deal
From CNN's Phil Mattingly:
The plea deal of President Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen — and his implication of the President — was a major news story yesterday.
So what does that all mean for Congress?
On the Hill today, expect it to be a bit like Groundhog Day: Democrats warning in stark terms about what the President may do and the need to protect the Special Counsel, and Republicans dodging the issue entirely or making the point that Tuesday’s legal explosion had nothing to do with Russia.
One senior GOP aide acknowledged that given Cohen’s implication of the President on campaign finance violations, it wasn’t exactly a rock solid messaging, “but what else are we supposed to say at this point? It’s all just crazy."
Bottom line: Tuesday wasn’t any kind of “tipping point” for Hill Republicans. Behind the scenes there’s definitely a level of "this is nuts," but don’t expect that to be said publicly — or anyone to pursue any substantive response.
Michael Cohen won't seek a pardon from Trump, his lawyer says
Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, told CNN Wednesday that his client would "definitively" not seek a pardon from President Trump.
"The answer is definitively no, under no circumstances since [Cohen] came to the judgment after Mr. Trump's election to the President of the United States that his suitability is a serious risk to our country," Davis said.
"His answer would be, 'No, I do not want a pardon from this man.'"
Michael Cohen's lawyer: He would testify to Congress about Trump without immunity
From CNN's Maegan Vazquez
Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said Wednesday that he believes his client is willing to testify before any congressional committee without being granted immunity.
"Yes, I believe I can say that," Davis told CNN's John Berman on "New Day." "I have not specifically asked my client that question, but I'm stating my belief that the answer to that question is yes," Davis clarified.
Cohen pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to eight criminal counts, including campaign finance violations tied to his work for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.
Following Cohen's plea deal, Sens. Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and Mark Warner, the ranking member on the committee, offered a rare, joint statement before reporters Tuesday, saying they had "re-engaged" with Cohen. Burr said the committee re-engaged "following press reports that suggested he had advance knowledge of the June 2016 meeting between campaign officials and Russian lawyers at Trump Tower."
Trump tweets sympathy for Manafort and attacks Cohen
After failing to mention both Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen at his rally last night, President Trump is tweeting about both of his legally troubled former associates this morning.
The President praised Manafort, his former campaign chairman, calling him a "brave man" and suggesting he is a victim in a "witch hunt." (This is similar to comments Trump has made before: Throughout the trial, he called Manafort "good man" and said he feels "badly" for him.)
Here are the tweets:
But Trump's tone is dramatically different when it comes to his former personal attorney Cohen:
Cohen once said he would take a bullet for Trump, but the relationship between the two men has frayed since an FBI raid in April of Cohen's office, hotel room and home.
Inside the White House plan to brand Michael Cohen a liar
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
The President and his team will work to discredit Michael Cohen as a liar and a non-credible witness in the aftermath of his bombshell claims in court, White House advisers say, even as many aides admit having little sense of what's next.
One talking point already making the rounds: if Cohen is an admitted felon, why trust him?
While he was aware for weeks of the possible damage Cohen could do, Trump did not know until Tuesday afternoon that he would be so explicitly implicated in the campaign finance charges.
Predictably, people say his mood was dour as he traveled to and from West Virginia. He consulted with his legal team on a response, including Rudy Giuliani, who is overseas. He traveled with a large entourage aboard Air Force One, including two lawmakers and several aides. All watched the news happen in real time on Fox.
Trump and his team will continue to push the fact that Russian collusion was not a part of yesterday's legal meltdown -- a fact Trump sought to drive home repeatedly on Tuesday.
The new legal troubles will drive Trump to work harder to maintain control of the House and Senate in November, one Trump ally says, noting the impeachment implications of losing control of Congress.
On Monday, White House political advisers previewed a heavy campaign schedule for the fall, including up to 40 days of travel.
Two courtroom dramas leave Trump's presidency on a cliffhanger
Analysis by Stephen Collinson
It was like binge-watching history as two of the President's men went down.
A twisting saga of intertwined legal plots and human drama dripping with hubris, vengeance, betrayal and defiance suddenly combined Tuesday in a frenetic, barely believable burst that left Donald Trump's presidency stained by a tide of crime and corruption.
Michael Cohen, the Trump clan's attack dog, and Paul Manafort, the ultimate Washington swamp creature with the ostrich skin jacket, paid dearly for their association with their former boss in near-simultaneous convictions that will mean years in jail.
Trump's riotous, rule-breaking political career is often compared to the voyeurism of a reality show -- a perfect forum for his spinning of alternative truths and narratives.
But Tuesday's theater -- unfolding in courtrooms about 240 miles apart -- was more like the compelling denouement of a slow-building Netflix drama that came together in frenetic, shocking final moments that made their own statement: Truth and facts still matter in America.
Like all good season finales, this surreal cliffhanger tied up some plots but unleashed deeper, more consequential intrigues to tee up more compelling sequels to come. And that may evolve into existential questions for the Trump presidency itself.