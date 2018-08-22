Michael Cohen’s TV-blitzing lawyer has a checkered past of his own

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN

If you watched the news this morning -- on any channel, we'll forgive you if you momentarily clicked away from CNN -- you surely saw him: A tan man in a tan suit, his sleepless eyes framed by sagging bags, his head topped with a sparse thatch of white and grey hair.

That's Lanny Davis. And in this moment, he's the President's former personal attorney's personal attorney.

Davis said Wednesday that he believes his client, Michael Cohen, is willing to testify before any congressional committee without being granted immunity. "Yes, I believe I can say that," Davis told CNN's John Berman on "New Day."

He also said Cohen wouldn't ask Trump for a pardon. "His answer would be, 'No, I do not want a pardon from this man.'"

But you may know him more for his work serving as President Bill Clinton's very public legal defender against a series of allegations in the mid-1990s, most notably the fundraising issues (think "Lincoln bedroom") surrounding the incumbent's re-election effort.

Or perhaps you know him from his days defending the Washington Redskins -- Davis was tasked with taking some of the heat away from calls for the team to change its name. He's also represented Alex Rodriguez, Martha Stewart and Penn State University in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal.

Davis' willingness to defend -- and advocate for -- clients that, in the eyes of some, are indefensible, has turned him into a massive lightning rod, a man portrayed as willing to do or so anything for a buck.

Of his clients, Davis says in a statement on his website:

"What I do for a living is crisis management, So people ask me, am I sorry that I defend people that are in trouble having a hard time getting the facts out? No. Is that a controversial line of work? Yes. But I think I have the ability to get facts out and do it successfully. It means sometimes I'm part of the controversy because I'm trying to help."

